• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 10:42 p.m., on Ohio 249 in Defiance County, a vehicle driven by Gary Keeley, 61, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:45 a.m., on Paulding County Road 424 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Anthony Meyer, 53, Sherwood, was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was moderate to the Meyer vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:22 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Michael McClain, 52, Payne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:51 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Develbiss, 34, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 5:25 p.m., Robert Hornish, 55, Defiance, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 2:16 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of Lakeview Drive.
Wednesday, 9:51 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of North Harrison Street, Sherwood.
Wednesday, 1:34 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized while parked in the 07000 block of Ohio 15.
Wednesday, 5:05 p.m., William McKinley, 33, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate Court.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Bryan Lynch, 28, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 8:10 a.m., a barn was broken into in the 13000 block of County Road 424.
Friday, 8:48 a.m., Ashley Snyder, 36, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 8:52 a.m., a 16-year-old Defiance male was arrested on a warrant from juvenile court.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., Mark Leasier, 42, Edgerton, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County.
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., Adam Mason, 22, 828 Karnes Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 4:31 p.m., Elijah Reinbolt, 41, 1125 Perry St., was charged with persistent disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Perry Street.
Wednesday, 5:18 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 1600 block of Palmer Drive.
Wednesday, 9:21 p.m., Holly Ortiz, 47, Defiance, was charged with two counts of domestic violence and one count of theft after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Cleveland Avenue. She was taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 3:57 p.m., Ashley Adams, 35, 700 Kiser Road, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 9:56 a.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 1500 block of East Second Street.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 2:06 p.m., Mac Merillat, 42, Fayette, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County Adult Probation.
Thursday, 8:06 p.m., Shelby Dotson, 22, Napoleon, was charged with child endangering and domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 800 block of Daggett Drive.
Thursday, 8:35 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sara Lawniczak, 41, Liberty Center, struck the median and went airborne and overturned before coming to rest in a westbound lane. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 4:41 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Gregory Frey, 63, Pandora, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Paulding Sheriff
Oct. 30, 12:02 p.m., a theft was reported at U.S. 24 and Township Road 105
Oct. 30, 5:38 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 01000 block of U.S. 127, Scott.
Thursday, 7:18 p.m., on County Road 107 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Tara Schnipke, 32, Grover Hill, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 2:58 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 1121 Ottawa Ave.
Fire — Friday, 1 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 815 Greenler Road.
Jewell
Fire — Thursday, 6:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a brush fire at Independence Dam State Park. South Richland firefighters also were summoned.
Continental
Fire — Wednesday, 10:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on the Defiance-Putnam County Line Road.
McClure
Fire — Thursday, 10:59 a.m. firefighters were called to a field fire on Ohio 65, south of Road N.
