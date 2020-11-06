• Police reports

State Patrol

Monday, 10:42 p.m., on Ohio 249, a vehicle driven by Gary Keeley, 61, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Tuesday, 5:25 p.m., Robert Hornish, 55, Defiance, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, 2:16 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of Lakeview Drive.

Wednesday, 9:51 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of North Harrison Street, Sherwood.

Wednesday, 1:34 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized while parked in the 07000 block of Ohio 15.

Wednesday, 5:05 p.m., William McKinley, 33, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate Court.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Bryan Lynch, 28, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Defiance Police

Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., Mark Leasier, 42, Edgerton, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County.

Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., Adam Mason, 22, 828 Karnes Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Paulding Sheriff

Oct. 30, 12:02 p.m., a theft was reported at U.S. 24 and Township Road 105

Oct. 30, 5:38 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 01000 block of U.S. 127, Scott.

• Fires

Jewell

Fire — Thursday, 6:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a brush fire at Independence Dam State Park. South Richland firefighters also were summoned.

Continental

Fire — Wednesday, 10:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on the Defiance-Putnam County Line Road.

McClure

Fire — Thursday, 10:59 a.m. firefighters were called to a field fire on Ohio 65, south of Road N.

