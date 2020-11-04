• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 6:51 p.m., on Huber Road in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Gary Engel, 59, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:01 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Sydney King, 18, 28595 Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:21 p.m., on Buckskin Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Devin Steckley, 21, Auburn, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 10:30 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Nicholas McDougle, 16, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 11:25 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Harry Higgins, 57, 28970 Ohio 281, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:57 p.m., on Harris Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Edward Mooney, 71, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:34 a.m., James Long, 50, Lima, and Christina Molina, 40, Lima, were arrested on Defiance County Common Pleas warrants.
Defiance Police
Oct. 29, 5:36 p.m., on Hopkins Street, vehicles driven by Connie Iler, 68, 1003 Hopkins St., and Kyle Barham, 35, 1002 Hopkins St., were backing from private drives and collided. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Oct. 29, 6:35 p.m., on Baltimore Road, a vehicle driven by Buffie Thibo, 52, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:56 a.m., money was reported stolen from the 600 block of Santa Fe Place.
Tuesday, 9:18 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 9:19 a.m., on County Road 13 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Garlan Slagle, 65, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 2:20 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Pleasant Township, a combine driven by Shane Fitzwater, 43, Continental, struck the mirror on a passing vehicle driven by James Creager, 66, Leipsic. Damage was light to the Creager vehicle, while the combine was not damaged.
Monday, 5:33 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Bruce Jaqua, 60, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 8:45 p.m., Tyler McCabe, 26, Napoleon, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop at U.S. 6 and Ohio 110.
Paulding Sheriff
Oct. 27, 9:16 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Oliver Adams, 51, West Alexandria, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Hicksville Police
Monday, 11:36 p.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of West High Street.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 2:51 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoke alarm at Defiance College's McReynolds Hall, 107 Webster St.
Jewell
Fire — Monday, 2:32 p.m., firefighters were called to 26659 Flory Road for a report of a cornfield fire. Providing mutual aid was South Richland Fire Department.
