• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 5:58 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Shar'af Williams, 39, Moultrie, Ga., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:15 a.m., on Ohio 613 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Wayne Thomas, 61, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:55 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by James Beavers, 57, Edon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 11:25 a.m., on Williams County Road 10A in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Jesus Lopez, 47, Edgerton, backed up and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Kristin Handy, 39, North Adams, Mich. Lopez was cited for improper backing. Damage was light to the Lopez vehicle, while the Handy vehicle was not damaged.
Saturday, 5:44 p.m., on Casebeer-Miller Road in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Ron Beverly, 44, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Kennedy Phillips, 17, Hicksville. Beverly was cited for a turn violation. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 5:37 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Alice Reyes, 51, 520 Defiance Crossing, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:10 a.m., on High Street in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Aaron Robbins, 76, 10026 Dowe Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 28, 5:20 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Jamison Peck, 47, 16276 Ohio 18, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 12:29 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by William Roehrs, 51, 07640 Ohio 15, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 9:05 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Cory Fagg, 28, Fort Wayne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 9:14 p.m., Alex Repass, 23, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 11:37 p.m., on Domersville Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Back, 51, 202 Auglaize St., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 4:24 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Koch, 38, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 5:06 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Ronda Dull, 58, Melrose, struck a deer. She was taken by an unknown person to ProMedica Defiance Regional Center for suspected minor injuries. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 7:45 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 26000 block of Defiance-Putnam County Line Road.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 12:53 p.m., a leaf blower was reported stolen in the 900 block of Holgate Avenue.
Sunday, 7:10 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Bridgette Robinson, 30, 1715 Cross Creek Lane, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 8:33 p.m., Harold Steinmetz, 51, Bryan, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 700 block of North Clinton Street.
Monday, 7:11 a.m., a donation box was reported stolen from McDonald's, 1740 E. Second St.
Monday, 10:02 a.m., Nathaniel Byrd Jr., 43, 611 Washington Ave., turned himself in on a charge of felonious assault. This was in connection with the Oct. 25 assault of Johnny Jimenez, 67, 1688 Dakota Place. The Defiance Police Department was called to 1795 Spruce St. at 9:34 p.m. Oct. 25 for a report of an unconscious man found on the property.
Hicksville Police
Thursday, 3:43 a.m., a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville was reported stolen from the 100 block of West Cornelia Street. It was recovered.
Friday, 6:47 p.m., William McKinley, 33, Hicksville, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 100 block of South Main Street. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 7:21 a.m., a vehicle was vandalized while parked in the 500 block of North Main Street.
Sunday, 3:51 p.m., a 2013 Town and Country van was reported stolen from the 100 block of Smith Street. It was recovered and the incident is under investigation.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 7:10 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Young, 69, Warsaw, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 11 p.m., on County Road O4, a vehicle driven by John Casiano, 30, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 11:29 p.m., Jason Ramsey, 42, McClure, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident on Carl Street in McClure. He was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, midnight, on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Johnathan Sparks, 40, 1979 Colwell Circle, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:24 p.m., Daniel Klingshirn, 38, Defiance, was cited for OVI, speed, marked lanes, reckless operation and operating a vehicle with headphones following a traffic stop on County Road 424. He was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 7:21 p.m., on County Road R in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Elling, 41, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 9:58 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Wright, 45, Toledo, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:32 p.m., on County Road E in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Ryan Ludwig, 43, Fostoria, left the roadway while negotiating a curve and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for OVI, failure to control, no safety belt and disorderly conduct. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 5:16 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Holgate, a vehicle driven by Wesley Wenner, 20, Holgate, struck two signs and a utility pole before coming to rest in a yard. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Wenner was cited for OVI, failure to control and underage consumption.
Monday, 9:17 a.m., a road sign was reported stolen from Henry County roads 16C and 16.
Paulding Sheriff
Oct. 27, 11:10 p.m., a theft was reported in the 17000 block of U.S. 127, Cecil.
Friday, 12:07 p.m., a theft was reported at U.S. 24 and Township Road 105.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 10:04 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 250 William A. Diehl Court.
Fire — Saturday, 12:07 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 250 William A. Diehl Court.
Fire — Saturday, 2:58 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 324 Harrison Ave.
Fire — Saturday, 5:17 p.m. firefighters were called to an alarm at 2429 William A. Diehl Court.
Hicksville
Fire — Sunday, 5:26 p.m., firefighters were called to a wood pile fire at 05040 Ohio 18.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Sunday, 9:43 a.m., firefighters were called to a shed fire at 19978 Bostater Road. Providing mutual aid were Noble Township and Ney-Washington Township fire departments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.