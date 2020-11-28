• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 6:12 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Shawn Wickerham, 41, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:56 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Alexiah Baird, 20, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 4:35 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Claudia Ramos, 36, 352 Rosewood Ave., struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Randy Roberts, 65, Adrian, Mich. Ramos was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Ramos vehicle and light to the Roberts vehicle.
Thursday, 4 a.m., on Henry County Road S in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Gary Badenhop, 54, Napoleon, struck a ditch. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 1:13 a.m., a shed was vandalized in the 02000 block of Evansport Road.
Wednesday, 1:26 a.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Kiser, 39, Toledo, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 5:48 p.m., a bench was vandalized in the 200 block of Clinton Street.
Thursday, 9:23 p.m., a fence was vandalized in the 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Friday, 1:58 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 600 block of Moss Street.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:01 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Stout, 18, Hamler, swerved to avoid a slowing vehicle and left the roadway, striking a ditch. Stout and a passenger, Anthony Meyer, 18, Holgate, were taken by Malinta EMS and Medic 1, respectively, to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:16 p.m., on County Road 14 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Waylen Rausch, 18, Holgate, struck a guardrail. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 1:18 a.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Nicole Nye, 26, Delta, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:03 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Amber Garcia, 38, New Haven, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:08 p.m., Alan Kuhlman, 60, McClure, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 00300 block of County Road J4, McClure, and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 9:41 a.m., on Perry Street, a vehicle driven by Elaine Boland, 86, Montpelier, sideswiped a vehicle driven Logan Mack, 26, Delta. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 10:48 a.m., Jennifer Buchhop, 48, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant for disorderly conduct.
Friday, 1:48 a.m., Andrew Roumell, 42, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence, felonious assault and aggravated menacing after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 10:02 a.m., on Shoop Avenue, vehicles driven by James Carter, 79, Wauseon, and Jordan Daugherty, 42, Fayette, collided. Carter was cited for failure to yield. Carter was taken by Archbold EMS to the Fulton County Health Center with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 5:23 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a power line that came down on a police cruiser at Baltimore Road and Deatrick Street. No injuries were reported.
Fire — Thursday, 6:03 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1190 Precision Way.
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 7:05 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 401 Fountain St.
Highland Township
Fire — Wednesday, 9:03 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 13380 North St.
Napoleon
Fire — Wednesday, 11:10 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in an sign at AMRI, 557 E. Riverview Ave.
