• Police reports

State Patrol

Sunday, 10:34 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Chad Hartson, 42, Napoleon, left the roadway and struck a tree and traffic sign. He was taken by Wauseon EMS to the University of Toledo Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.

Defiance Sheriff

Nov. 20, 5:46 p.m., on Williams Road, a vehicle driven by Steven Roehrig, 67, 1524 Terrawenda Drive, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Nov. 20, 6:11 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Healy, 48, 25915 Watson Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Sunday, 9:55 a.m., on Buckskin Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Kayla Bauer, 23, Ney, slid into a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Monday, 7:59 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Arlene Ford, 39, Bryan, slid and struck a guardrail. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 2 p.m., Kyle Hasbrough, 31, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan Municipal Court.

Tuesday, 2:58 p.m., Don McGhee, 50, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Tuesday, 3 p.m., Shyla Bigger, 19, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, 3:07 a.m., Julio Munoz IV, 33, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, 3:30 a.m., James Delarber, 38, Holgate, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, 8:47 a.m., Daniel Hug, 54, last known address of Sherwood, was arrested on warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and Defiance Municipal Court.

Defiance Police

Monday, 2:46 p.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of Douglas Street.

Monday, 5:04 p.m., a video game was reported stolen from the 700 block of Kiser Road.

Tuesday, 1:44 p.m., Mary Hiler, 51, 21266 Ohio 15, was charged with physical control following an alleged incident in the 08000 block of Ohio 66.

Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., prescription medication was reported stolen from the 800 block of Karnes Avenue.

Wednesday, 11:48 p.m., a 2013 Cadillac was reported stolen from the 600 block of Village Lane.

Hicksville Police

Tuesday, 4:58 p.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of West High Street.

Henry Sheriff

Tuesday, 2:30 p.m., on County Road 17B in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Soto, 35, Holgate, backed into a vehicle driven by Alexandra McGregor, 16, New Bavaria. Soto was cited for improper backing. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.

Tuesday, 6:34 p.m., on County Road U, a vehicle driven by Abigail Kahle, 25, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 8:54 p.m., an assault was reported in the 00400 block of Township Road 1D.

Napoleon Police

Tuesday, 3:26 p.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of Patricia Avenue.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Wednesday, 10:44 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1111 N. Clinton St.

Wauseon

Fire — Wednesday, 8:59 a.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 715 N. Fulton St.

Fire — Wednesday, 1:55 p.m., firefighters were called to a stove fire at 612 W. Elm St.

