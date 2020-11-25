• Police reports

State Patrol

Nov. 18, 5:52 p.m., on Paulding County Road 143 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Jordan Damman, 28, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Nov. 19, 6 p.m., on Henry County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Alexandra Milano, 24, 2081 Ginter Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Nov. 18, 6:03 a.m., on the Defiance-Williams County Line Road, a vehicle driven by Sandra Justice, 45, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Nov. 18, 6:27 p.m., on Elliott Road, a vehicle driven by Michael Lucas, 57, 09166 Christy Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Friday, 7:57 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Cathy Stambaugh, 68, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Friday, 3:09 p.m., on The Bend Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Shaun Holley, 26, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Saturday, 7:15 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Tonya Wiyrick, 48, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Saturday, 5:42 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Frances Lyons, 40, Lancaster, Ky., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Monday, 4:20 a.m., on County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Hinschlager, 35, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Monday, 2:19 p.m., Charles Adams, 32, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation.

Monday, 2:31 p.m., David Patterson, 56, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Defiance Police

Saturday, 6:32 a.m., a vandalism complaint was reported at Riverside Cemetery, 1417 S. Clinton St.

Saturday, 6:45 p.m., on East River Drive, a vehicle driven by Russel Bird, 72, 900 Summit St., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Sunday, 3:02 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Dustin McCullough, 34, Oakwood, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Deron Payton, 55, Oakwood. McCullough was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 6:49 a.m., on County Road 12 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Jack Moll, 35, Hamler, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Monday, 12:20 p.m., at County Road 424 and Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Sandra Houck, 61, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Jack Wells, 64, Liberty Center. Both vehicles then struck a stopped vehicle driven by John Fahy, 64, Liberty Center. Houck was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Monday, 3:21 p.m., on County Road W, a vehicle driven by Hayden Faber, 24, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Monday, 7:43 p.m., on County Road P3 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Jacklyn Wells, 37, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Fulton Sheriff

Sunday, 6:37 p.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a vehicle driven by Cynthia Kreischer, 58, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Wauseon Police

Sunday, 2:29 p.m., on Airport Highway, a vehicle driven by Katie Richer, 33, Wauseon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Sarah Beck, 20, Pettisville. Richer was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Napoleon Police

Nov. 19, 10:18 p.m., on County Road 424, a vehicle driven by Tyler Russing, 36, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Friday, 3:03 p.m., on Haley Avenue, a vehicle driven by Christopher Garkus, 37, 2209 Riviera Road, struck a vehicle driven by James Pelland, 20, Napoleon. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Monday, 7:52 p.m., Dustin Altman, 32, Napoleon, was charged with menacing by stalking after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Derome Drive and taken to CCNO.

Paulding Sheriff

Friday, 7:15 a.m., on County Road 115 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Debra Sawyer, 50, Cecil, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Saturday, 7 a.m., on Ohio 111 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Bruce Sholl, 39, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Monday, 8:40 p.m., on County Road 197 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by David Bendele, 37, Fort Jennings, struck a tree and guardrail. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Tuesday, 3:14 p.m., firefighters were called to Lowes, 1831 N. Clinton St., for a report of a dumpster fire.

Napoleon

Fire — Tuesday, 4:48 a.m., firefighters were called to 606 S. Perry St. for an investigation.

