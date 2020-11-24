• Police reports
State Patrol
Nov. 17, 12:11 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, vehicles driven by Susan Clinger, 62, 1437 Riverbend Drive, and Minar Douse, 46, Detroit, collided. Clinger was cited for failure to yield. Clinger was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the Clinger vehicle and light to the Douse vehicle.
Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, vehicles driven by Andrew Mullett, 41, Hicksville, and Shelley Faulkner-Ulch, 60, Sherwood, collided. Damage was moderate to the Faulkner-Ulch and light to the Mullett vehicle.
Nov. 19, 4:38 p.m., on Kiser Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Johannes Lieswyn, 93, 1555 Crystal Cove, struck a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Batt, 62, 838 Harrison Ave. Batt's vehicle then struck a tree. Lieswyn was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Friday, 7:35 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by David Vermillion, 24, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:47 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Diana Veres, 62, 04084 Ohio 66, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Vincent Sholl, 85, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 9:05 a.m., on Kammeyer Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Augustin Diehl, 20, 905 Corwin St., struck a ditch, fence, utility pole and tree. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 18, 3:47 p.m., a mailbox was vandalized in the 15000 block of Mudcreek Road.
Friday, 6:34 p.m., Michael Dewyse, 43, 25756 Behrens Road, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Friday, 8:23 p.m., a theft from a parked vehicle was reported in the 08000 block of Christy Road.
Saturday, 9:13 a.m., money, a speaker and money clip were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 15000 block of Ohio 66.
Saturday, 3:20 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 21000 block of Parkview Drive.
Saturday, 7:51 p.m., on Moser Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Kent Beilharz, 48, 16711 Defiance County Road N, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 2:16 p.m., Clay Mohr, 25, 07640 Ohio 15, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 6:53 p.m., James Delarber, 38, Holgate, was arrested on a warrant from adult probation.
Monday, 7:44 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Kelly Kirkland, 42, Bryan, slid and struck a fence. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 8:22 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 26000 block of Winchester Drive.
Monday, 12:31 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 08000 block of Christy Road.
Defiance Police
Friday, 1:11 p.m., Stephen Archer, 67, 315 W. Third St., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 4:52 p.m., David Ysasaga, 67, 717 Hopkins St., was charged with OVI, driving under suspension and leaving the scene after an accident in the 1400 block of East Second Street.
Friday, 7:02 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 600 block of Village Lane. Taken were a wallet, cellphone and tablet.
Friday, 9:50 p.m., a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue was vandalized.
Saturday, 2:08 a.m., Philip Flores, 31, 408 E. High St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 5:36 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Sunday, 9:45 p.m., Seth Rowe, 18, Bryan, was charged with theft and no operator's license after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 4:42 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Ihab El-Khansa, 43, Dearborn Heights, Mich., struck a ditch and flipped on its side. He was taken by Deshler EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 4:56 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 00700 block of County Road T, Liberty Center. Nothing was reported stolen.
Thursday, 5:48 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Cramer, 39, Fostoria, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:48 p.m., on County Road P in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by William Johnson, 61, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:08 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Kelly Limbaugh, 18, Leipsic, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 10:24 p.m., on County Road U in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Ella Sharp, 34, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 1:31 a.m., Nicole Rosebrock, 34, Hamler, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Third Street, Hamler.
Saturday, 7:25 a.m., on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Kevin Branham, 53, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 5:53 p.m., Cooper Cochise, 52, Sherwood, was cited for menacing after an alleged incident on County Road 7, Grelton.
Sunday, 10:11 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Adrian Butler, 64, Napoleon, struck a sign. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 10:17 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jaylen Fenderson, 28, Fishers, Ind., slid through the median and crossed over the eastbound lanes, coming to rest in a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 3:47 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Chrisia Perez, 34, Archbold, struck a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 2:20 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Deborah Benien, 52, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 10:06 p.m., Kevin McDowell, 49, Napoleon, was arrested on two warrants and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Charleen Morrison, 61, Liberty Center, and Lisa Borton, 54, Bryan, were charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Paulding Sheriff
Nov. 18, 7:53 p.m., a theft was reported in the 500 block of East Perry Street, Paulding.
Nov. 19, 8:17 a.m., a break-in was reported in the 22000 block of Ohio 613, Oakwood.
Nov. 19, 1:49 p.m., a theft was reported in the 19000 block of County Road 198.
Friday, 10:03 p.m., a theft was reported in the 09000 block of County Road 95.
Putnam Sheriff
Sunday, 8:21 p.m., on County Road Z near Columbus Grove, a vehicle driven by Christopher Schick, 31, Lima, failed to stop at Road P and struck a tree in the yard of 13624 County Road Z. He was taken by Columbus Grove EMS to Mercy Health, Lima. A condition update was unavailable. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 10:26 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1399 S. Jefferson Ave.
Noble Township
Fire — Friday, 9:18 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 08701 Christy Road.
Napoleon
Fire — Sunday, 7:59 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1175 Independence Drive.
