Police news
State Patrol
Sunday, 1:45 a.m., on Defiance County Road 424 in Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Amanda Mohr, 44, 13618 Defiance County Rd. 171, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:26 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Anna Sprow, 75, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 12:26 a.m., Steven Brown, 52, Sherwood, was arrested for criminal trespassing and littering following an incident on Buckskin Road.
Friday, 7:30 p.m., on Defiance County Road 424 in Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Olivia Hale, 19, 22698 Watson Rd., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:46 p.m., on Buckskin Road in Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dustin Goller, 31, Ney, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:08 p.m., on Adams Ridge Road in Adams Township, a southwest bound vehicle driven by Patricia Shotwell, 66, Archbold, struck a dog. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:31 p.m., on Defiance County Road 424 in Richland Township, Jennifer Vaughn, 21, of 729 E. High St., swerved to miss a deer, striking a guardrail with the right side of the vehicle. Damage was minor to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Nov. 11, 11:41 a.m., on North Clinton Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Rodriguez, 301 Minneapolis St., veered to the right striking a curb with the front and rear tires. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Rodriguez was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 9:51 a.m., on South Clinton Street near Fifth Street, a southbound vehicle driven by John Jacques, 65, 1026 Grove St., struck the mirror of a parked car owned by Chelsea Rodriquez, 1128 Perry St. Damage was minor to both vehicles. Jacques was cited for driving in marked lanes.
Monday, 9:03 a.m., the theft of a bag of tools from an auto was reported in the 300 block of Gray Street.
Monday, 10:02 a.m., a theft of cash and credit cards was reported in the 1300 block of Minneapolis Street.
Monday, 12:45 p.m., Sadie Turpening, 31, of 405 Northfield Ave., was arrested for domestic violence following a disturbance report at the same address.
Monday, 7:09 p.m., a vandalism report was received in the 1700 block of Ronmar Street. Scratches were found on a vehicle.
Monday, 7:23 p.m., a vandalism report was received in the 300 block of Blanchard Rd. A fence was damaged.
Monday, 6:12 a.m., Jeffrey Bell, 40, of 578 Washington St., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and misuse of 911 following the report of a disturbance at that address.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:53 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Blake Baker, 26, Iberia, Mo., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:28 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Spencer Gerschutz, 18, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 9:48 p.m., Nolan VonDeylen, 26, Holgate, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, Stryker.
