• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 7:17 p.m., on Jericho Road in Defiance County's Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Bender, 49, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:18 p.m., on Adams Ridge Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Jordan Bowers, 20, 1119 Hopkins St., left the roadway and struck a ditch, coming to rest in a field. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 7:45 p.m., on Christy Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Trevor Luellen, 16, Defiance, left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The vehicle then caught fire. Luellen was taken by Tiffin Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 6, on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Lukas Calhoun, 17, 26150 Hoffman Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 8:58 p.m., on Moser Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Tristano Stacy, 21, 07417 Stever Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:50 a.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Karen Fuller, 55, 1683 Cimarron Lane, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:48 p.m., Edwin Renz, 59, Sherwood, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Hanna Street, Ney.
Thursday, 12:26 a.m., Steven Brown, 52, Defiance, was charged with trespassing and littering after an alleged incident in the 14000 block of Buckskin Road.
Thursday, 3:27 p.m., Esiquiel Ramirez Jr., 36, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 6:47 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Denise Rue, 56, 07262 Christy Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to a vehicle.
Friday, 10:30 a.m., Santos Alvarado, 22, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 1:28 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Michael Jackson, 39, 2039 Royal Palm Ave., was struck in the windshield by a large bird. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 5:56 a.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Bloniarz, 36, 785 Village Lane, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Michael Prather, 57, Wauseon. Bloniarz was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Bloniarz vehicle and light to the Prather vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:08 a.m., on County Road 2 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Peggy Follett, 63, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:09 a.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Vera Bates, 58, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:39 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Martin Camacho Flores, 60, Indianapolis, struck a guardrail, a hill and ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 4:36 p.m., fire equipment was reported stolen from the 00600 block of County Road 10, Malinta.
Thursday, 1:32 a.m., a juvenile was charged with burglary after an alleged incident in the 00600 block of Township Road R, Napoleon.
Thursday, 10:31 a.m., on County Road 424 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Sanchez, 32, Malinta, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 3:57 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Mitchell Campbell, 27, Morenci, Mich., struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Patricia Wilson, 42, Oregon. Wilson was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Campbell was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Thursday, 6:50 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 400 block of South East Street, McClure.
Thursday, 10:07 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Ludemann, 46, Hamler, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 2:23 p.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of Fair Street.
Thursday, 5:38 p.m., on Daggett Drive, a vehicle driven by Wesley Myers, 31, Napoleon, backed from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Shannon Conroy, 25, Napoleon. Myers was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Conroy vehicle, while the Myers' vehicle was not damaged.
Paulding Sheriff
Nov. 5, 10:32 a.m., a theft was reported in the 04000 block of Ohio 500, Payne.
Nov. 6, 7:19 p.m., vandalism was reported at roads 16 and 87, Scott.
Nov. 7, 3:09 p.m., a theft was reported in the 07000 block of Ohio 66, Oakwood.
Tuesday, 5:51 p.m., on Ohio 500 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Brittany Clevenger, 25, Payne, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 2:35 a.m., on Ohio 637 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Avrial Sawyer, 25, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Paulding Police
Nov. 6, 8:08 p.m., on Harrison Street, a vehicle driven by Jason Esquivel, 46, Paulding, struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
• Fires
Ridgeville Township
Fire — Nov. 7, 2:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a field fire at roads V and 18.
New Bavaria
Fire — Nov. 7, 3:06 p.m., firefighters were called to a cornfield fire at roads 16 and A.
Hamler
Fire — Nov. 7, 11:49 a.m., firefighters were called to a cornfield fire at roads G and 8.
