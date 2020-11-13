• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 7:17 p.m., on Jericho Road in Defiance County's Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Bender, 49, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:18 p.m., on Adams Ridge Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Jordan Bowers, 20, 1119 Hopkins St., left the roadway and struck a ditch, coming to rest in a field. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 6, on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Lukas Calhoun, 17, 26150 Hoffman Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 8:58 p.m., on Moser Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Tristano Stacy, 21, 07417 Stever Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:50 a.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Karen Fuller, 55, 1683 Cimarron Lane, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:48 p.m., Edwin Renz, 59, Sherwood, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Hanna Street, Ney.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:08 a.m., on County Road 2 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Peggy Follett, 63, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:09 a.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Vera Bates, 58, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:39 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Martin Camacho Flores, 60, Indianapolis, struck a guardrail, a hill and ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 4:36 p.m., fire equipment was reported stolen from the 00600 block of County Road 10, Malinta.
Thursday, 1:32 a.m., a juvenile was charged with burglary after an alleged incident in the 00600 block of Township Road R, Napoleon.
Thursday, 10:31 a.m., on County Road 424 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Sanchez, 32, Malinta, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Paulding Sheriff
Nov. 5, 10:32 a.m., a theft was reported in the 04000 block of Ohio 500, Payne.
Nov. 6, 7:19 p.m., vandalism was reported at roads 16 and 87, Scott.
Nov. 7, 3:09 p.m., a theft was reported in the 07000 block of Ohio 66, Oakwood.
Paulding Police
Nov. 6, 8:08 p.m., on Harrison Street, a vehicle driven by Jason Esquivel, 46, Paulding, struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
• Fires
Ridgeville Township
Fire — Saturday, 2:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a field fire at roads V and 18.
New Bavaria
Fire — Saturday, 3:06 p.m., firefighters were called to a cornfield fire at roads 16 and A.
Hamler
Fire — Saturday, 11:49 a.m., firefighters were called to a cornfield fire at roads G and 8.
