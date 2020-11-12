• Police reports
State Patrol
Nov. 5, 1:05 p.m., on County Road 133 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by John Hasch, 52, Sherwood, was pulling a farm implement that struck a vehicle driven by Abdlrahman Alaround, 38, Toledo. Hasch was cited for lanes of travel. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 4:50 a.m., on Defiance County's Stever Road, a vehicle driven by Corbyn Heath, 21, 21583 Hammersmith Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 5:30 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Larry Gambler, 49, 1915 Riverview Drive, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:36 p.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Emily Luke, 24, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Saturday, 7 p.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Jodi Schelling, 55, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Sunday, 6:22 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Brown, 36, 25397 Bowman Road, struck a deer and went left of center, colliding head-on with a vehicle driven by Sergio Bautista, 33, Grover Hill. The Bautista vehicle then caught fire. Brown and Bautista were taken by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital and ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, respectively, with suspected minor injuries. Bautista's passengers, Lucero Bautista, 27; Ingrid Bautista, 12; Kelly Bautista, 10; and Angel Salto-Bautista, 5, all of Grover Hill, were taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Brown was cited for left of center. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 4, 10:56 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Tiffany Cameron, 34, 101 Seneca St., struck a deer and a guardrail. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 8:13 a.m., a break-in was reported at a pole barn in the 08000 block of U.S. 127, Ney. Tools were reported stolen.
Tuesday, 12:14 a.m., Alec Beavers, 23, Defiance, was picked up on a parole violation following a traffic stop at U.S. 127 and Beerbower Road. He was taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 2:13 a.m., Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Meyer, 20, Whiting, N.J., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 8:21 a.m., Kelly Bany, 43, 14978 Dohoney Road, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 6:46 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Kelly Noble, 36, Butler, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 1:29 a.m., Kayleen Justinger, 28, Defiance, was picked up on a warrant from Bryan Municipal Court following a traffic stop in Defiance.
Wednesday, 7:46 p.m., in the 01000 block of Christy Road, a vehicle left the roadway and rolled before catching on fire. The name of the driver was unavailable at press time. Tiffin Township Fire Department was called to extinguish the vehicle. The driver reportedly sustained minor injuries.
Defiance Police
Friday, 8:53 a.m., Sonny Olivio, 27, Leipsic, was charged with trespassing, obstructing official business and theft after an alleged incident at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Friday, 12:55 p.m., on Second Street, a vehicle driven by James Waldman, 75, 520 Clinton St., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Jodee Killgallon, 47, 26454 Arena Ave. Waldman was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 1:21 p.m., on Third Street, a vehicle driven by Angela Johnson, 34, Wauseon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Kayla Sampson, 33, 2146 Beechwood Drive. Johnson was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, Desirae Pahl, 22, no permanent address, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the city. She was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 6:25 p.m., on Second Street, a vehicle driven by Edward Medina, 66, 1630 Fairlawn St., sideswiped a vehicle driven by Shirley Opdycke, 71, Stryker. Medina was cited for OVI. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 1:26 p.m., Cory Peterson, 34, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan Municipal Court.
Monday, 1:05 p.m., on First Street, a vehicle driven by Jerry Kline, 70, Cecil, backed from a parking space and struck a vehicle driven by Mary Stephens, 67, 1961 Willow Bay Drive. Kline was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the Stephens' vehicle, while the Kline vehicle was not damaged.
Monday, 4:58 p.m., on Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Neviah Shook-Pagan, 17, 1963 Sherwood Drive, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Michael Sierra, 40, 1001 Schultz St. Shook-Pagan was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 4:40 p.m., on Westgate Drive, a vehicle driven by Donna Cline, 78, 1438 Terrawenda Drive, backed and struck a mailbox. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:47 a.m., Robert Devaul, 33, Napoleon, was arrested on a TPO violation and taken to CCNO after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Riverside Avenue.
Hicksville Police
Nov. 5, 3:54 p.m., on Cornelia Street, a vehicle driven by Marvin Harris, 63, Yardley, Pa., backed from a driveway and struck a parked vehicle owned by Brian Caley, 101 W. Cornelia St., Hicksville. Damage was light to the Caley vehicle, while the Harris vehicle was not damaged.
Henry Sheriff
Sunday, 6:57 p.m., Scott Norden, 55, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on County Road R1, Napoleon.
Monday, 6:50 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Reyes Gomez, 54, Grant, Mich., left the roadway and overturned after a tire blew out. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Gomez was not injured.
Monday, 10:16 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by David Flores II, 18, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Tuesday, 4:45 a.m., on County Road 12 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Michaele Brown, 45, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Tuesday, 1:48 p.m., construction barrels were reported stolen from County Road 11 and U.S. 24.
Wednesday, 4:08 a.m., on County Road 2 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Peggy Follett, 63, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 3:18 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Monday, 9:53 p.m., Amber Badillo, 29, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County. In addition, she was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1815 Scott St., at 4:48 p.m.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 5:30 p.m., on Airport Highway, a vehicle driven by Ronald Savage, 36, Delta, pulled from a drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Jacob Law, 37, Wauseon. Savage was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Williams Sheriff
Nov. 5, 8:13 p.m., on County Road 13 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Bethany Elliott, 36, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Friday, 6:45 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Thomas Hurd, 73, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 6:20 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1000 Webster St.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 9:07 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 711 Smith St.
Jewell
Fire — Tuesday, 12:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 27119 Shindler Road. Assisting was South Richland Fire Department.
Sherwood
Fire — Sunday, 3:17 p.m., firefighters were called to a woods fire at 11363 Buckskin Road.
Crane Township-Cecil
Fire — Sunday, 5:10 p.m., firefighters were called to a barn fire at Paulding County Road 224 and U.S. 127. Providing mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department.
Napoleon
Fire — Saturday, 10:16 p.m., firefighters were called to Spengler’s, 713 N. Perry St., for a report of rags that caught fire. There was no damage. Crews ventilated the building.
Wauseon
Fire — Tuesday, 11:32 a.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 15633 County Road J, Dover Township.
Ridgeville Township
Fire — Saturday, 2:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a field fire at roads V and 18.
New Bavaria
Fire — Saturday, 3:06 p.m., firefighters were called to a cornfield fire at roads 16 and A.
Hamler
Fire — Saturday, 11:49 a.m., firefighters were called to a cornfield fire at roads G and 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.