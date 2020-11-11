• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 8:13 a.m., a break-in was reported at a pole barn in the 08000 block of U.S. 127, Ney. Tools were reported stolen.
Tuesday, 12:14 a.m., Alec Beavers, 23, Defiance, was picked up on a parole violation following a traffic stop at U.S. 127 and Beerbower Road. He was taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Friday, 8:53 a.m., Sonny Olivio, 27, Leipsic, was charged with trespassing, obstructing official business and theft after an alleged incident at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Saturday, Desirae Pahl, 22, no permanent address, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the city. She was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:26 p.m., Cory Peterson, 34, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan Municipal Court.
Hicksville Police
Nov. 5, 3:54 p.m., on Cornelia Street, a vehicle driven by Marvin Harris, 63, Yardley, Pa., backed from a driveway and struck a parked vehicle owned by Brian Caley, 101 W. Cornelia St., Hicksville. Damage was light to the Caley vehicle, while the Harris vehicle was not damaged.
Henry Sheriff
Sunday, 6:57 p.m., Scott Norden, 55, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on County Road R1, Napoleon.
Monday, 6:50 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Reyes Gomez, 54, Grant, Mich., left the roadway and overturned after a tire blew out. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Gomez was not injured.
Monday, 10:16 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by David Flores II, 18, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 3:18 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Monday, 9:53 p.m., Amber Badillo, 29, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County. In addition, she was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1815 Scott St., at 4:48 p.m.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 6:20 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1000 Webster St.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 9:07 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 711 Smith St.
Jewell
Fire — Tuesday, 12:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 27119 Shindler Road. Assisting was South Richland Fire Department.
Sherwood
Fire — Sunday, 3:17 p.m., firefighters were called to a woods fire at 11363 Buckskin Road.
Crane Township-Cecil
Fire — Sunday, 5:10 p.m., firefighters were called to a barn fire at Paulding County Road 224 and U.S. 127. Providing mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department.
Napoleon
Fire — Saturday, 10:16 p.m., firefighters were called to Spengler’s, 713 N. Perry St., for a report of rags that caught fire. There was no damage. Crews ventilated the building.
Wauseon
Fire — Tuesday, 11:32 a.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 15633 County Road J, Dover Township.
