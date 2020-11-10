• Police reports
State Patrol
Nov. 4, 10:23 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Naresh Verma, 44, Brampton, Ontario, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:54 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Esther Bryant-Weekes, 53, Detroit, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:17 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Theresa Fedderke, 50, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 2, 7:10 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Burleson Misty, 40, Ottawa, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Nov. 3, 6 a.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Kody Burlingame, 29, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle
Nov. 3, 7:56 p.m., on Harris Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Darion Tracy, 21, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle
Thursday, 6:43 a.m., on Bowman Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Anthony Speidell, 45, 28596 Bowman Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle
Friday, 2:30 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Swoboda, 73, 23497 Putnam County Road A, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle
Friday, 6:21 p.m., a tree stand was reported stolen from Krouse Road.
Saturday, 1:09 a.m, Gage Hines, 18, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Saturday, 1:09 a.m., Justin Hicks, 33, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Saturday, 1:10 a.m., Robert Hornish, 55, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Saturday, 1:11 a.m., Troy Rupp, 48, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Saturday, 1:12 a.m., Christopher Smith, 49, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Saturday, 1:13 a.m., George Brown, 35, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Saturday, 2:15 a.m., Esiquel Ramirez, 36, Defiance, was charged with driving under suspension, failure to comply with a police officer and a parole violation following a traffic stop at Domersville Road and East Second Street.
Saturday, 12:11 p.m., at Domersville Road and U.S. 24 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Tori Knicely, 26, 761 Kentner St., ran a red light and struck vehicles driven by Nolan Schafer, 17, 26303 Brandt Road, and William Neff, 48, 1288 Hilton Head Court. Knicely was cited for a red light violation. Damage was heavy to the Knicely and Neff vehicles and moderate to the Schafer vehicle.
Saturday, 8:30 p.m., April Phillips, 35, Hicksville, was arrested on a three Defiance County Common Pleas warrants.
Sunday, 3:22 a.m., Jamie Hernandez, 26, Defiance, was arrested on a three Defiance County Common Pleas warrants.
Defiance Police
Nov. 3, 11:02 p.m., at Carter Road and Royal Oak Avenue, a motorcycle ridden by Toma Swiney, 46, 1722 Alpha Lane, struck a mailbox. He was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for OVI. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Nov. 4, 2:02 a.m., on West Session Avenue, a vehicle driven by Madison Maynard, 23, 28318 Jewell Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Nov. 4, 3:56 p.m., on Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Jalin Ruple, 16, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Amy Kieffer, 50, Greensboro, N.C. Ruple was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:03 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 10:34 a.m., a house window was reported broken in the 900 block of Latty Street.
Saturday, 6:38 p.m., Brandon Peitsch, 21, Holgate, was charged with failure to comply with an officer, failure to yield and driving an unsafe vehicle following a traffic stop on Front Street.
Sunday, 4:31 p.m., a mailbox was damaged in the 700 block of Chippewa Drive.
Monday, 8:16 a.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Milwaukee Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 6:41 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Gregory Frey, 63, Pandora, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 1:07 p.m., Ashley Vickers, 27, McClure, was arrested on a warrant from Loveland, Colo., and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 3:48 a.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Devin Schudel, 17, Lyons, went left of center and struck a utility pole. He was taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for OVI. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 5:17 a.m., on County Road W in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by David Richards, 46, Edon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:20 a.m., on County Road N in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Lillian Burkholder, 16, 19331 Buckskin Road, Defiance, left the roadway and rolled into a ditch. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 3:24 p.m., Ernest Gonzalez, 51, Holgate, was arrested on a Fulton County warrant.
Saturday, 6:12 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Bailey Smith, 21, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 1:49 a.m., on County Road U in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Nicole McClure, 38, Liberty Center, hit a utility pole and came to rest in a field after the driver reportedly became distracted. She was cited for OVI. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 9:30 a.m., on County Road 17B in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Mark Wilhelm, 41, New Bavaria, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Riley Blankenship, 19, Swanton, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:05 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Tenley Baldwin, 18, 812 Chippewa Court, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 8:51 p.m., April Batson, 47, Deshler, and Heriberto Lorenzo Jr., 42, Deshler, were charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Main Street, Deshler, and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 2:54 a.m., Dustin Malecki, 37, Deshler, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 400 block of Main Street, Deshler, and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 1:59 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 7:35 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1250 Ottawa Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 9:03 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 20793 Kiser Road.
Hicksville
Fire — Saturday, 8:22 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 237 W. Arthur St.
Fire — Saturday, 2:20 p.m., firefighters were called to a baler fire on Arrowsmith Road.
Jewell
Fire — Saturday, 11:25 a.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at Independence and Jewell roads.
Ney-Washington
Fire — Sunday, 3:15 a.m., firefighters were called to stand by at Jewell Grain, 370 W. Main St., Ney. Drying corn was moldering in a silo.
Sherwood
Fire — Sunday, 3:17 p.m., firefighters were called to a woods fire at 11363 Buckskin Road.
Crane Township-Cecil
Fire — Sunday, 5:10 p.m., firefighters were called to a barn fire at Paulding County Road 224 and U.S. 127. Providing mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department.
Napoleon
Fire — Saturday, 10:16 p.m., firefighters were called to Spengler's, 713 N. Perry St., for a report of rags that caught fire. There was no damage. Crews ventilated the building.
