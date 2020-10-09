Carousel - Lightbar

• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Wednesday, 2:47 p.m., Juwan Ellis, 24, Indianapolis, was arrested on warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, 2:54 p.m., a theft was reported in the 21000 block of Parkview Drive.

Thursday, 5 a.m., Jeffrey Deitsch Jr., 33, Wapakoneta, was arrested on warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Thursday, 8:16 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 07000 block of Ohio 15.

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 1 p.m., on Deatrick Street, a vehicle driven by Leonardo Rosa, 37, 615 Downs St., struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Rise was cited for a marked lanes violation.

Wednesday, 5:25 p.m., on Westgate Drive, a vehicle struck a mailbox at 625 Westgate Drive and left the scene.

Wednesday, 6:13 p.m., Robert Devaul, 33, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Riverside Avenue and taken to CCNO. Additional charges will be presented to a grand jury.

Wednesday, 6:19 p.m., on Cimarron Lane, a vehicle driven by Logan Seals, Defiance, struck a parked vehicle owned by Dennis Horg, Defiance. A damage estimate was unavailable.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 6:46 p.m., packages were reported stolen from a porch in the 00900 block of County Road V, Liberty Center.

Wednesday, 8:03 p.m., a vehicle driven by Aaron Powell, 38, 2193 Hawthorne Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 10:22 p.m., Nicholas Krontz, 29, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County.

Thursday, 4:22 a.m., a theft was reported at Petro, 900 American Road.

Paulding Police

Oct. 3, 2:41 p.m., on Harrison Street, a vehicle driven by Mackenzie Blankenship, 16, Payne, struck the rear of a parked vehicle owned by Tamara Blankenship, Paulding. Damage was heavy to Mackenzie's vehicle and light to Tamara's.

