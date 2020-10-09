• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 2:47 p.m., Juwan Ellis, 24, Indianapolis, was arrested on warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 2:54 p.m., a theft was reported in the 21000 block of Parkview Drive.
Thursday, 5 a.m., Jeffrey Deitsch Jr., 33, Wapakoneta, was arrested on warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 8:16 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 07000 block of Ohio 15.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 1 p.m., on Deatrick Street, a vehicle driven by Leonardo Rosa, 37, 615 Downs St., struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Rise was cited for a marked lanes violation.
Wednesday, 5:25 p.m., on Westgate Drive, a vehicle struck a mailbox at 625 Westgate Drive and left the scene.
Wednesday, 6:13 p.m., Robert Devaul, 33, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Riverside Avenue and taken to CCNO. Additional charges will be presented to a grand jury.
Wednesday, 6:19 p.m., on Cimarron Lane, a vehicle driven by Logan Seals, Defiance, struck a parked vehicle owned by Dennis Horg, Defiance. A damage estimate was unavailable.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:46 p.m., packages were reported stolen from a porch in the 00900 block of County Road V, Liberty Center.
Wednesday, 8:03 p.m., a vehicle driven by Aaron Powell, 38, 2193 Hawthorne Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 10:22 p.m., Nicholas Krontz, 29, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County.
Thursday, 4:22 a.m., a theft was reported at Petro, 900 American Road.
Paulding Police
Oct. 3, 2:41 p.m., on Harrison Street, a vehicle driven by Mackenzie Blankenship, 16, Payne, struck the rear of a parked vehicle owned by Tamara Blankenship, Paulding. Damage was heavy to Mackenzie's vehicle and light to Tamara's.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.