• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 3:58 a.m., on Wentworth Road in Antwerp, a vehicle driven by Elaina Talayumptewa, 44, Peach Springs, Ariz., left the roadway and struck fence posts, a stop sign and utility pole. She was taken by Antwerp EMS to the Paulding County Hospital, Paulding, with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 3:56 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, farm equipment struck power lines and pulled down a utility pole. The name of the driver was unavailable.
Monday, 7:56 p.m., on Paulding County Road 424 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Deziarea Marihugh, 42, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 27, 12:02 p.m., on Mill Street in Tiffin Township, an ATV driven by Dane Schwab, 13, 04560 Evansport Road, was struck from behind by an SUV that left the scene. Damage was light to the ATV. Schwab was cited for operating a vehicle without a license.
Sunday, 6:20 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Anthony Layne, 40, Mark Center, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 10:54 a.m., Justin Hicks, 33, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 2:24 a.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Bustamante, 50, 120 Lakeview Drive, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:27 a.m., Todd Johnson, 37, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 8:04 a.m., David Cruz, 43, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 3:48 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 12000 block of Openlander Road, Sherwood.
Tuesday, 3:57 p.m., Charles Adams, 32, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 7:11 p.m., Gerald Adams, 62, Defiance, was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident in the 23000 block of Kammeyer Road.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 3:17 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 500 block of Nicholas Street.
Saturday, 9:30 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at the Kroger gas station, 1856 E. Second St.
Monday, 1:14 p.m., an assault was reported in the 200 block of Clinton Street.
Monday, 2:35 p.m., a political sign was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Darbyshire Drive.
Monday, 4:37 p.m., a 17-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Monday, 10:19 p.m., Esiquiel Ramirez, 59, 708 Alton St., was charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Clinton Street and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 11:37 a.m., a theft was reported from a vehicle parked in the 700 block North Clinton Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 12:04 a.m., on County Road M, a vehicle driven by Victor Smotherman, 62, Malinta, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 11:08 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Montgomery, 19, Deshler, swerved to avoid a deer and struck a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for a marked lanes violation.
Tuesday, 5:23 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Engel, 61, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:58 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Michelle Schwiebert, 54, Hamler, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5:58 a.m., on County Road 25 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Chelsea Cheesebro, 18, Pioneer, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 9:37 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Pilot, 905 American Road.
Monday, 11:06 p.m., Michael Wilson, 53, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 11:09 p.m., Dalton Iffland, 20, Napoleon, was charged with theft after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Graceway Drive.
Tuesday, 8:50 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 2400 block of Glen Arbors Drive.
Tuesday, 9:08 a.m., a road closed sign was reported stolen from the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue.
Tuesday, 12:02 p.m., Nathan Ekstrand, 34, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO. He also was charged with resisting arrest.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 3:59 p.m., firefighters were called to an arcing power line at 320 Fort St.
Napoleon
Fire — Monday, 10:50 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 910 Third St.
Fire — Wednesday, 4:17 p.m., firefighters were called to 1875 Scott St. for a brush fire.
Wauseon
Fire — Tuesday, 10:54 a.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 619 E. Chestnut St.
Fire — Wednesday, 11:48 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1221 Lillian Lane.
Ridgeville Township
Fire — Wednesday, 3:50 p.m., firefighters were called to a field fire at Adams Ridge and Allen roads.
