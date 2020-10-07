• Police reports

State Patrol

Saturday, 3:58 a.m., on Wentworth Road in Antwerp, a vehicle driven by Elaina Talayumptewa, 44, Peach Springs, Ariz., left the roadway and struck fence posts, a stop sign and utility pole. She was taken by Antwerp EMS to the Paulding County Hospital, Paulding, with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Saturday, 3:56 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, farm equipment struck power lines and pulled down a utility pole. The name of the driver was unavailable.

Monday, 7:56 p.m., on Paulding County Road 424 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Deziarea Marihugh, 42, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Saturday, 3:17 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 500 block of Nicholas Street.

Saturday, 9:30 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at the Kroger gas station, 1856 E. Second St.

Monday, 1:14 p.m., an assault was reported in the 200 block of Clinton Street.

Monday, 2:35 p.m., a political sign was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Darbyshire Drive.

Monday, 4:37 p.m., a 17-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.

Tuesday, 11:37 a.m., a theft was reported from a vehicle parked in the 700 block North Clinton Street.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 12:04 a.m., on County Road M, a vehicle driven by Victor Smotherman, 62, Malinta, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Monday, 11:08 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Montgomery, 19, Deshler, swerved to avoid a deer and struck a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for a marked lanes violation.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 9:37 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Pilot, 905 American Road.

Monday, 11:06 p.m., Michael Wilson, 53, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 11:09 p.m., Dalton Iffland, 20, Napoleon, was charged with theft after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Graceway Drive.

• Fire

Napoleon

Fire — Monday, 10:50 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 910 Third St.

