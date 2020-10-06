• Police reports
State Patrol
Sept. 30, 7:30 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a car carrier driven by Eric Davis, 30, Lincoln Park, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 29, 7:50 p.m., on Stever Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Tina Hawkins, 47, 07640 Ohio 15, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Oct. 1, 3:22 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Trenton Tussing, 17, 30521 County Road 424, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Joseph Ervin, 49, 720 Riverside Ave., pushing it into the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Jestice Dewitt, 19, 418 Franklin St. Tussing was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Tussing and Dewitt vehicles and moderate to the Ervin vehicle.
Oct. 1, 9:44 p.m., on Christy Road, a vehicle driven by Destiny Leonard, 26, 23322 Flory Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 4:36 a.m., Johnathon Wells, 47, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 4:38 p.m., Jason Shank, 40, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 7:04 a.m., on Independence Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Dennis Vajen, 52, 08632 Independence Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 9:26 p.m., on Ohio 249 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Don Schooley, 41, Edgerton, struck and killed a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:33 p.m., Patrick Wolfrum, 48, 27268 Shindler Road, was charged with making a false alarm after an alleged incident at the residence.
Saturday, 8:51 p.m., on Ohio 249 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Trisha Baldwin, 20, 28325 Ohio 281, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:02 p.m., Trenida Camareno, 42, Defiance, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on Squires Avenue.
Defiance Police
Sept. 28, 7:40 a.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Hayden Doehrmann, 28, 144 Chelsea Drive, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Heather Switzer, 34, 1833 Darbyshire Drive. Doehrmann was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Switzer vehicle, while the Doehrmann was not damaged.
Sept. 28, 3:14 p.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Shari Hines, 58, 30843 Banner School Road, pulled from a drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Joseph Boecker, 43, Cloverdale. Hines was cited for failure to yield from a private drive. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Sept. 28, 11:19 p.m., Lawrence Lewis, 56, 1826 Baltimore Road, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on his street.
Sept. 30, 7:51 p.m., Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident at the residence.
Oct. 1, 11:09 a.m., a 16-year-old Defiance girl was charged with delinquency by means of unruliness after an alleged incident on Rulf Street.
Oct. 1, 12:30 p.m., at West Second Street and Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Casey Justus, 24, 323 Auglaize Street, ran a light and struck a vehicle driven by Deborah Stein, 40, 20441 Buckskin Road. The Justus vehicle then struck a stopped vehicle driven by Timothy McKeen, 63, 447 Pontiac Drive. Justus was cited for a red light violation. Damage was heavy to the Justus and Stein vehicles and moderate to the McKeen vehicle.
Oct. 1, 9:19 p.m., Alex Jimenez, 24, 1688 Dakota Place, was charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing official business after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Dakota Place. Richard Parsons, 23, Defiance, was charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.
Friday, 8:45 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 9:37 p.m., Robert Shaffer, 56, 628 Tiedeman Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Saturday, 11:05 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 3:17 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 500 block of Nicholas Street.
Saturday, 3:37 p.m., a theft was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Saturday, 9:30 p.m., a theft was reported at Kroger, 1856 E. Second St.
Sunday, 7:56 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 600 block of East High Street.
Sunday, 2:50 p.m., a political sign was reported stolen from the 1900 block of Edgewood Drive.
Monday, 2:22 a.m., a political sign was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Westgate Drive.
Hicksville Police
Sept. 28, 1:06 p.m., on High Street, a vehicle driven by Brooke Deck, 26, Bryan, struck a vehicle driven by Amanda Brown, 40, Bryan. Damage was heavy to the Deck vehicle and light to the Brown vehicle. Deck was cited for failure to yield.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 8:27 p.m., a vehicle driven by David Silveus, 66, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 1:39 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Ean Baker, 27, Wauseon, went to turn and slid on wet pavement, striking an embankment. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 2:09 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Lupe Arreguin, 66, Malinta, slid on wet pavement and struck a guardrail. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 8:35 p.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Marie Shrider, 60, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 4:40 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Amanda Herschberger, 31, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 1:53 p.m., change was reported missing in the 100 block of Garfield Street, Liberty Center.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 2:23 a.m., Breanna Williams, 23, Bryan, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on East Clinton Street.
Saturday, 5:05 a.m., an assault was reported in the 800 block of Daggett Drive.
Sunday, 9:38 a.m., a yard sign was reported stolen from the 200 block of West Maumee Avenue.
Saturday, 11:30 a.m., a theft was reported in the 500 block of Beckham Street.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 2:20 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 830 Riverside Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 12:40 a.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 314 Seneca St.
Highland Township
Fire — Sunday, 5:36 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 28675 Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 5:24 a.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 11215 Ohio-Indiana State Line Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.