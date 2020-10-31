• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 10:32 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Mullett, 73, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Steven Manges, 58, Edon. Mullett was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, with suspected serious injuries. Manges was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, with suspected minor injuries. Condition updates were unavailable. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 7:47 a.m., on Williams County Road D in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Tasha Matthews, 44, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:45 a.m., on Williams County Road 8 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Woodman, 36, Albion, Mich., struck a cable box with the towed trailer while turning. He was cited for a marked lanes violation. There was no damage to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 22, 8:15 a.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Michelle Peter, 44, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Oct. 25, 10:18 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Heinze, 25, Ney, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Randy Koths, 52, Belleville, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:38 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Alex Miller, 43, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 1:53 p.m., Anthony Bigger, 39, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant.
Thursday, 8:14 p.m., on Christy Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Alexia Long, 18, West Unity, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 3:23 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Autumn Salyers, 31, 17787 Ohio 18, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Cody Harris, 29, 1529 Mayo Drive. Salyers was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Salyers vehicle and light to the Harris vehicle.
Wednesday, 2:51 p.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Amy Bohn, 35, 12886 Dohoney Road, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Donna Martin, 61, 26176 Winchester Drive. Bohn was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Bohn vehicle and moderate to the Martin vehicle.
Thursday, 6:55 p.m., pumpkins were reported smashed in the 400 block of Carter Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 8:04 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by James Genson, 39, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 10:45 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Terry Allen, 30, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:48 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Hunter Graziani, 26, Ney, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:57 a.m., on County Road 11 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Kruse, 37, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:45 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Morris, 17, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:56 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Rocco Hogrefe, 60, Delta, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Oct. 23, 1:22 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Zachary Roehl, 21, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Lee Taito, 59, Napoleon. Damage was heavy to the Roehl vehicle and light to the Taito vehicle.
Thursday, 12:56 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Cheryl Fitch, 40, 814 Jefferson Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 11:52 a.m., Lyndsey Shevlin, 27, Holgate, was arrested on warrants.
Thursday, 1:32 p.m., Christian Rayoum, 23, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 8:35 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 726 Front St.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Thursday, 10:03 a.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 03270 Ohio 66.
Holgate
Fire — Friday, 8:09 p.m., firefighters were called 600 Joe E. Brown Ave. for an odor investigation.
