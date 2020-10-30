• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 10:32 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Mullett, 73, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Steven Manges, 58, Edon. Mullett was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, with suspected serious injuries. Manges was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, with suspected minor injuries. Condition updates were unavailable. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 7:47 a.m., on Williams County Road D in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Tasha Matthews, 44, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:45 a.m., on Williams County Road 8 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Woodman, 36, Albion, Mich., struck a cable box with the towed trailer while turning. He was cited for a marked lanes violation. There was no damage to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 1:53 p.m., Anthony Bigger, 39, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 3:23 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Autumn Salyers, 31, 17787 Ohio 18, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Cody Harris, 29, 1529 Mayo Drive. Salyers was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Salyers vehicle and light to the Harris vehicle.
Wednesday, 2:51 p.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Amy Bohn, 35, 12886 Dohoney Road, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Donna Martin, 61, 26176 Winchester Drive. Bohn was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Bohn vehicle and moderate to the Martin vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Oct. 23, 1:22 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Zachary Roehl, 21, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Lee Taito, 59, Napoleon. Damage was heavy to the Roehl vehicle and light to the Taito vehicle.
Thursday, 12:56 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Cheryl Fitch, 40, 814 Jefferson Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fire
Tiffin Township
Fire — Thursday, 10:03 a.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 03270 Ohio 66.
