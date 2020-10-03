• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 4:30 a.m., on Williams County Road 12C in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Siebenaler, 52, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 1:11 p.m., Amareon Harrison, 21, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Wednesday, 8:49 p.m., money was reported stolen from a bank account by a resident in the 13000 block of Dohoney Road.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 9:54 a.m., an assault was reported at Defiance High School, 1755 Palmer Drive.
Thursday, 9:19 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 600 block of Dakota Place.
Friday, 10:39 a.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 700 block of Ralston Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:28 a.m., on Randolph Street in Holgate, a vehicle driven by Samuel Medina Jr., 17, Holgate, backed from a drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Hayden Hartman, 17, Holgate. Medina was cited for improper backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 12:18 a.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of North Brayer Street, Holgate.
Thursday, 9:42 a.m., at Ohio 109 and County Road 424 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by John Nelson, 68, Whitehouse, struck a vehicle driven by Ferris Kepling, 93, Liberty Center. Nelson was taken by Napoleon Rescue to St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee, with suspected minor injuries, while Kepling was taken by Liberty Township EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, with suspected minor injuries. Nelson was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Thursday, 4:23 p.m., an assault on a school bus was reported in the 200 block of North First Street, Hamler.
Thursday, 8:32 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Niese, 19, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:44 a.m., on County Road 12 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Donald Mack, 59, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:28 a.m., Jason Shank, 40, Napoleon, was charged with burglary and criminal trespassing after alleged incidents in the 300 block of Frank Street and 100 block of Mason Street, McClure, respectively.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 9:12 p.m., Eugene Craig, 37, Napoleon, was served a warrant while at CCNO.
Thursday, 4:16 p.m., Brandi Shadbolt, 29, Wauseon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 7:15 p.m., Dillon Burdue, 25, Grand Rapids, was served a warrant on a charge of robbery while at CCNO.
Thursday, 9:45 p.m., Summer Murry, 25, Newark, was arrested on a warrant and posted bond.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 7:21 p.m., on Airport Highway, a vehicle driven by Kelly Moore, 43, Wauseon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Christopher Bleikamp, 36, Alvordton. Moore was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Moore vehicle and moderate to the Bleikamp vehicle.
Fulton Sheriff
Monday, 6:23 p.m., U.S. 20 in Chesterfield Township, a motorcycle ridden by Jeffrey Fountain, 58, Morenci, Mich., swerved to avoid slowing traffic and overturned. He was taken by Lyons EMS to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with suspected serious injuries. His passenger, Judith Fountain, 64, Morenci, was taken by Lyons EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 12:03 a.m., firefighters were called to a semi fire on U.S. 24 in the eastbound lane in Defiance Township, west of Baltimore Road. The fire was out upon arrival.
Fire — Thursday, 7:48 a.m., firefighters were called to a report of an utility pole down at 215 Riverdale Drive. The pole was reportedly struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Toledo Edison responded.
Fire — Thursday, 11 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1512 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Thursday, 6:18 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 118 E. High St.
Fire — Friday, 1:13 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 180 Grand Ave.
Napoleon
Fire — Wednesday, 1:18 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation in the 600 block of East Riverview Avenue.
