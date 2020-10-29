• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 22, 8:40 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Kim Pessefall, 67, 08627 Trinity Road, struck a highway sign and overpass wall after the driver reportedly passed out. Pessefall was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Oct. 22, 12:04 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Jenna Bishop, 29, 903 S. Lane St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Michaela Adams, 21, Bryan. Bishop was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Oct. 22, 8:08 p.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Kyle Lewallen, 20, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Oct. 24, 10:46 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Mercedes Wagner, 19, Sherwood, struck a ditch and guardrail before overturning. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Wagner was cited for failure to control.
Oct. 24, 3:49 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a semi driven by Ibro Lulic, 52, Warren, Mich., blew a tire, left the road and struck a fence, tree line, embankment and railroad tracks. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:13 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Moore, 38, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 16, 8:47 a.m., on Ralston Avenue in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Pamela Nagy, 70, 06057 Trinity Road, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Michael Black, 65, 10675 The Bend Road. Nagy was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Oct. 22, 7:09 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Nicollette Collins, 30, Continental, struck a road sign and cement pylon. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Oct. 22, 12:32 p.m., on Township Road 143 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Sebastian Drouillard, 27, Toledo, backed up and caught a power line, pulling it from a house. The vehicle wasn't damaged.
Tuesday, 3:57 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Bullock, 46, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:40 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Luann Tappen, 66, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Oct. 22, 7:40 a.m., on Second Street, a vehicle struck the mirror of a parked vehicle owned by Michael Kaufman, 1010 Ottawa Ave., and left the scene. Damage was light to the Kaufman vehicle.
Oct. 22, 3:44 p.m., on Clinton Street, a vehicle struck the mirror of a parked vehicle owned by Nathen Watkins, Stryker, and left the scene. Damage was light to the Watkins vehicle.
Sunday, 6:54 p.m., on Squires Avenue, a vehicle driven by Shane Mohr, 21, 128 Squires Ave., backed twice and struck a stopped motorcycle driven by David Phillips, 71, 319 Tacoma Ave. Mohr was cited for reckless operation. Damage was light to the Phillips' motorcycle, while the Mohr vehicle was not damaged.
Monday, 2:16 p.m., at Fourth and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by James Dodson, 18, 612 Dakota Place, struck a vehicle driven by Kenneth Mack, 43, 2233 Riviera Road. Dodson was cited for a stop sign violation. Dodson's passenger, Angelique Jackson, 19, 1726 Alpha Lane, was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the Dodson vehicle and moderate to the Mack vehicle.
Monday, 6:01 p.m., a 2012 Dodge Avenger was reported stolen from the 600 block of South Clinton Street. It was recovered.
Tuesday, 1:03 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in a parking lot at the Northtowne Mall, 1500 N. Clinton St.
Tuesday, 5 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 200 block of Wabash Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:55 a.m., a road sign and construction equipment were reported damaged at Ohio 110 and County Road 12.
Monday, 7:12 p.m., on County Road P in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Charlene Harding, 59, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 3:08 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Grahm, 44, Fort Wayne, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 9:53 p.m., a road closed sign was reported stolen from Glenwood Avenue and Park Street.
Tuesday, 4:28 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Naugle, 52, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Kerrie Kessinger, 43, Napoleon. Naugle was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Kessinger vehicle and moderate to the Naugle vehicle.
Fulton Sheriff
Oct. 21, 7:30 a.m., at Ohio 66 and U.S. 20A in German Township, a vehicle driven by Osmari Garcia, 59, Jonesville, Mich., struck a vehicle driven by Hope Skodak, 29, Alvordton. Skodak was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with suspected minor injuries. Garcia was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Wauseon Police
Tuesday, 11:02 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Draven Hartson, 17, Wauseon, left the roadway and struck a boulder in front of Arby's after the steering reportedly seized up. The vehicle continued over the boulder, struck the corner of the building and flipped. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. The driver was not injured.
Paulding Police
Wednesday, 6:48 a.m., at Wayne Street and McDonald Pike, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Flint, 40, Churubusco, Ind., turned and struck a vehicle driven by Eric Burgoon, 49, Paulding, and left the scene. Flint was stopped by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office on U.S. 127. She was cited for OVI and failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fire
Jewell
Fire — Tuesday, 7:57 a.m., firefighters were called to a burn barrel fire at 04566 Carpenter Road.
