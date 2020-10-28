• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 22, 8:40 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Kim Pessefall, 67, 08627 Trinity Road, struck a highway sign and overpass wall after the driver reportedly passed out. Pessefall was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Oct. 22, 12:04 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Jenna Bishop, 29, 903 S. Lane St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Michaela Adams, 21, Bryan. Bishop was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Oct. 22, 8:08 p.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Kyle Lewallen, 20, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Oct. 24, 10:46 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Mercedes Wagner, 19, Sherwood, struck a ditch and guardrail before overturning. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Wagner was cited for failure to control.
Oct. 24, 3:49 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a semi driven by Ibro Lulic, 52, Warren, Mich., blew a tire, left the road and struck a fence, tree line, embankment and railroad tracks. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:13 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Moore, 38, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Monday, 6:01 p.m., a 2012 Dodge Avenger was reported stolen from the 600 block of South Clinton Street. It was recovered.
Tuesday, 1:03 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in a parking lot at the Northtowne Mall, 1500 N. Clinton St.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:55 a.m., a road sign and construction equipment were reported damaged at Ohio 110 and County Road 12.
Monday, 7:12 p.m., on County Road P in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Charlene Harding, 59, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 3:08 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Grahm, 44, Fort Wayne, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 11 a.m., a road sign was reported stolen.
Monday, 9:53 p.m., a road closed sign was reported stolen from Glenwood Avenue and Park Street.
• Fire
Jewell
Fire — Tuesday, 7:57 a.m., firefighters were called to a burn barrel fire at 04566 Carpenter Road.
