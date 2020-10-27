• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 5:10 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Paulding Township, vehicles driven by James Schreiber, 54, Grover Hill, and Kimberli Hamilton, 51, Anderson, Ind., collided. Schreiber was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Schreiber vehicle and moderate to the Hamilton vehicle.
Saturday, 5:18 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Marvin Kasten, 59, Napoleon, lost plywood from a trailer. The plywood struck an eastbound semi driven by Charanjit Gill, 43, Brampton, Ontario. Kasten was cited for having an unsecured load. Damage was light to the Gill vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 20, 11:41 a.m., on Columbus Avenue in Defiance, a semi driven by William Schmidt, 38, Montpelier, turned and struck a utility pole. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Oct. 21, 10:38 p.m., on Hammersmith Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Jacob Rensi, 27, 21572 Hammersmith Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 11:59 p.m., on Switzer Road, a vehicle driven by Gary Marshall, 35, 803 Jackson Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 11:59 p.m., Sarah Mundy, 21, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 6:47 p.m., Taven Wilson, 25, Defiance, was charged with child endangering after an alleged incident at the Ohio 15/18 split.
Sunday, 9:42 p.m., a camper was reported stolen from the 01000 block of Moser Road.
Monday, 6:23 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 100 block of North Center Street, Ney.
Defiance Police
Oct. 21, 8:33 p.m., Jennifer Gonzalez, 38, 1491 Jackson Ave., was arrested on a warrant.
Thursday, 7:51 a.m., Troy Rupp, 48, 1571 Westgate Drive, was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident in the 1500 block of Westgate Drive.
Thursday, 1:04 p.m., Curtis McCoy, 34, 07640 Ohio 15, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 1:29 a.m., a political sign was reported stolen from the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Saturday, 2:34 a.m., Troy Rupp, 48, 1571 Westgate Drive, was charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 1500 block of Westgate Drive.
Saturday, 1:53 p.m., a Dumpster was vandalized at 1319 Ottawa Ave.
Saturday, 11:41 p.m., Logan Perl, 26, Oakwood, was charged with driving under suspension, OVI and receiving stolen property after an alleged incident.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 6:31 a.m., on County Road O in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Janice Bischoff, 54, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:44 a.m., on County Road L in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Annette Richard, 55, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:33 p.m., on County Road L in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Thomas Paxton, 47, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 2:41 a.m., Amberly Badillo, 29, Paulding, was charged with distracted driving, FRA suspension, failure to stay in marked lanes, illegal use of drug paraphernalia, invalid plates and unsafe vehicle following a traffic stop at Henry County roads S and 15.
Saturday, 9:34 a.m., on County Road L in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Pamela Columber, 41, Malinta, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:58 p.m., Detrick Renner, 27, Deshler, was charged with felonious assault after an alleged incident in the 600 block of West Main Street, Deshler, and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 8:11 a.m., Leon West, 26, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Napoleon.
Sunday, 10:13 a.m., on County Road X in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Jessica Mathews, 21, Wauseon, blew two tires and went out of control, coming to rest in a field. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 8:47 p.m., on County Road M in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Stephanie McColley, 46, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 8:37 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from 1815 Scott St.
Sunday morning, numerous reports of criminal damaging were reported on Hurst Drive, Martha Lane and Jahns Road.
Sunday, 11:37 a.m., Leon West, 26, McClure, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 1:43 p.m., on Glenwood Avenue, a vehicle driven by Judith Mielke, 69, Wauseon, turned and struck a vehicle driven by Barbara McClellan, 77, Wauseon. Mielke was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 4:48 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoke investigation at 1944 Edgewood Drive.
Fire — Sunday, 7:32 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Monday, 8:46 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 100 Stadium Drive.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Sunday, 3:28 p.m., firefighters were called to a leaf fire at Main and Church streets, Evansport.
