• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 10:27 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue in Defiance, a city vehicle driven by Gary Elswick, 55, 807 Holgate Ave., backed and struck a parked vehicle owned by General Motors, Kokomo, Ind. Elswick was cited for improper backing. Damage was light to the Elswick vehicle and heavy to the parked vehicle.
Tuesday, 6:56 p.m., on Stever Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by William Barker, 69, 02312 Wieland Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:49 p.m., a garden statue was reported stolen from the 26000 block of Defiance-Ayersville Road.
Wednesday, 6:43 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Shabrie Moyer, 28, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:05 a.m., Jennifer Gonzales, 38, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 2:48 a.m., Charles Barnhouse, 45, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 9:36 a.m., two yard signs were reported stolen from the 26000 block of Bowman Road.
Thursday, 11:36 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 06000 block of Independence Road.
Friday, 4:35 a.m., Alec Beavers, 23, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 4:36 a.m., Kevin Mix, 31, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Oct. 12, 7:11 p.m., at Clinton and Fifth streets, a vehicle driven by Justin Hernandez, 33, 21275 Parkview Drive, struck a motorcycle ridden by Jorge Aguilar, 31, 604 Sierra Way. Aguilar was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Hernandez was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Aguilar vehicle and moderate to the Hernandez vehicle.
Oct. 15, 6:24 a.m., on Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Ricky Davis, 67, 1756 Ginter Road, struck a vehicle driven by John Burns, 60, 1720 Sunshine Lane. Davis was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 12:44 p.m., Cory Horn, 50, Auburn, Ind., was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on West Third Street.
Wednesday, 7:55 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 1400 block of Terrawenda Drive.
Thursday, 7:30 a.m., at South Jefferson Avenue and Greenler Road, a vehicle driven by Neviah Shook-Pagan, 17, 1963 Sherwood Drive, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Michelle Keller, 33, 1214 Jefferson Ave. Shook-Pagan was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 7:51 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 1500 block of Westgate Drive.
Hicksville Police
Oct. 17, 2:56 p.m., on High Street, a vehicle driven by Rachel Cape, 21, Antwerp, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Angela Gipple, 33, Hicksville. The vehicles didn't sustain any damage.
Wednesday, 10:53 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 300 block of Crook Street. It was recovered later in the day in the village.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:33 a.m., barns were entered in the 00300 block of County Road 1, Deshler. Nothing was reportedly taken.
Wednesday, 9:04 a.m., a gas drive-off was reported at the Holgate Party Mart, 148 Railway Ave., Holgate.
Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., road signs were reported stolen from the intersection of Henry County roads 5 and T, Liberty Center.
Wednesday, 9:16 p.m., on County Road M in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Samlow, 37, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:31 a.m., on County Road O in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Janice Bischoff, 54, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 10:25 a.m., Ryan Bullock-Walters, 39, Continental, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 6:14 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 250 William A. Diehl Court. They returned for another alarm at 8:08 p.m.
