• Police reports

State Patrol

Tuesday, 6:56 p.m., on Stever Road on Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by William Barker, 69, 02312 Wieland Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Wednesday, 4:49 p.m., a garden statue was reported stolen from the 26000 block of Defiance-Ayersville Road.

Wednesday, 9:05 a.m., Jennifer Gonzales, 38, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Thursday, 2:48 a.m., Charles Barnhouse, 45, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Thursday, 11:36 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 06000 block of Independence Road.

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 12:44 p.m., Cory Horn, 50, Auburn, Ind., was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on West Third Street.

Wednesday, 7:55 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 1400 block of Terrawenda Drive.

Thursday, 7:51 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 1500 block of Westgate Drive.

Hicksville Police

Wednesday, 10:53 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 300 block of Crook Street. The vehicle was recovered later in the day in the village.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 8:33 a.m., barns were entered in the 00300 block of County Road 1, Deshler. Nothing was reportedly taken.

Wednesday, 9:04 a.m., a gas drive-off was reported at the Holgate Party Mart, 148 Railway Ave., Holgate.

Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., road signs were reported stolen from Henry County roads 5 and T, Liberty Center.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 10:25 a.m., Ryan Bullock-Walters, 39, Continental, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Delaware Township

Fire — Thursday, 8:33 p.m., firefighters were called to extinguish a structure fire at 12597 Lockwood Road. Sherwood and Hicksville firefighters also were called to the scene.

