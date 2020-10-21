• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 13, 7:38 p.m., on Bowman Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Zoee Froelich, 21, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Oct. 13, 9 p.m., on Christy Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Engel, 25, 18129 Buckskin Road, struck a tree, backed up and struck a culvert before re-entering the roadway. The vehicle then struck another culvert before backing out and re-entering the roadway. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Engel was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 3:40 p.m., Brandy Haynes, 39, Stryker, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Monday, 3:40 p.m., George Brown Jr., 35, Cecil, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 10:50 p.m., James Prescott, 24, address unavailable, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 9:55 a.m., David Brummett, 30, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Oct. 9, 2 p.m., at East Second Street and Greenhouse Avenue, a vehicle driven by Deborah Brinck, 51, 20495 Hammersmith Road, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Christina Kreger, 56, Centerville. Brinck was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Oct. 9, 4:31 p.m., on Deerwood Drive, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Debra Mohr, Holgate, and left the scene. Damage was light to the Mohr vehicle.
Oct. 12, 7:25 p.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Alan Keysor, 17, Paulding, ran a red light and struck a vehicle driven by William Soisson, 27, 534 Degler St. Keysor was cited for a red light violation. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Oct. 13, 6:33 a.m., on Ottawa Avenue, a pedestrian, Christopher Whaley, 34, 1118 Ottawa Ave., was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Whaley was treated at the scene for minor injuries by the Defiance Fire Department.
Oct. 14, 12:07 p.m., on Euclid Avenue, a vehicle driven by Amber Baldwin, 20, 833 Hopkins St., struck a parked vehicle owned by Michael Lane, 1939 E. Second St. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Baldwin was cited for failure to control.
Oct. 15, 7:30 a.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by William Tiedman, 32, Bryan, pulled from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Nathan Skiver, 38, 1588 Standley Road. Tiedman was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Friday, 1:27 p.m., on Capri Road, a vehicle driven by John Walker, 77, 8 Capri Road, backed from a private drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by Lee Stephen, 2001 S. Clinton St. Damage was moderate to the vehicles. Walker was cited for failure to use care in backing.
Saturday, 5:26 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 1600 block of Cross Creek Lane.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 7:27 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Melissa Rentz, 37, Malinta, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 6:40 a.m., on County Road T in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Brett Green, 36, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Jewell
Fire — Tuesday, 7:20 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 05921 Domersville Road. Providing mutual aid was South Richland Fire Department.
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 1:41 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 111 W. High St.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 7:59 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 05497 Thiel Road.
Wauseon
Fire — Tuesday, 8:53 a.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 234 Birch St.
Ridgeville Township
Fire — Tuesday, 3:49 p.m., firefighters were called to a semi-trailer fire at U.S. 6 and Ohio 66.
Deshler
Fire — Sunday, 2:26 a.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at Ohio routes 65 and 18, Deshler.
McClure
Fire — Sunday, 4:56 p.m., firefighters were called to a brush fire at 00485 County Road 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.