Carousel - Police

• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Oct. 13, 7:38 p.m., on Bowman Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Zoee Froelich, 21, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Oct. 13, 9 p.m., on Christy Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Engel, 25, 18129 Buckskin Road, struck a tree, backed up and struck a culvert before re-entering the roadway. The vehicle then struck another culvert before backing out and re-entering the roadway. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Engel was cited for failure to control.

Monday, 3:40 p.m., Brandy Haynes, 39, Stryker, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.

Monday, 3:40 p.m., George Brown Jr., 35, Cecil, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Monday, 10:50 p.m., James Prescott, 24, address unavailable, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Tuesday, 9:55 a.m., David Brummett, 30, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Defiance Police

Oct. 9, 2 p.m., at East Second Street and Greenhouse Avenue, a vehicle driven by Deborah Brinck, 51, 20495 Hammersmith Road, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Christina Kreger, 56, Centerville. Brinck was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Oct. 9, 4:31 p.m., on Deerwood Drive, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Debra Mohr, Holgate, and left the scene. Damage was light to the Mohr vehicle.

Oct. 12, 7:25 p.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Alan Keysor, 17, Paulding, ran a red light and struck a vehicle driven by William Soisson, 27, 534 Degler St. Keysor was cited for a red light violation. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Oct. 13, 6:33 a.m., on Ottawa Avenue, a pedestrian, Christopher Whaley, 34, 1118 Ottawa Ave., was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Whaley was treated at the scene for minor injuries by the Defiance Fire Department. 

Oct. 14, 12:07 p.m., on Euclid Avenue, a vehicle driven by Amber Baldwin, 20, 833 Hopkins St., struck a parked vehicle owned by Michael Lane, 1939 E. Second St. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Baldwin was cited for failure to control.

Oct. 15, 7:30 a.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by William Tiedman, 32, Bryan, pulled from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Nathan Skiver, 38, 1588 Standley Road. Tiedman was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Friday, 1:27 p.m., on Capri Road, a vehicle driven by John Walker, 77, 8 Capri Road, backed from a private drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by Lee Stephen, 2001 S. Clinton St. Damage was moderate to the vehicles. Walker was cited for failure to use care in backing.

Saturday, 5:26 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 1600 block of Cross Creek Lane.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 7:27 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Melissa Rentz, 37, Malinta, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 6:40 a.m., on County Road T in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Brett Green, 36, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

• Fires

Jewell

Fire — Tuesday, 7:20 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 05921 Domersville Road. Providing mutual aid was South Richland Fire Department.

Defiance

Fire — Tuesday, 1:41 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 111 W. High St.

Hicksville

Fire — Monday, 7:59 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 05497 Thiel Road.

Wauseon

Fire — Tuesday, 8:53 a.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 234 Birch St.

Ridgeville Township

Fire — Tuesday, 3:49 p.m., firefighters were called to a semi-trailer fire at U.S. 6 and Ohio 66.

Deshler

Fire — Sunday, 2:26 a.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at Ohio routes 65 and 18, Deshler.

McClure

Fire — Sunday, 4:56 p.m., firefighters were called to a brush fire at 00485 County Road 2.

Load comments