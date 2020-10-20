• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 13, 7:41 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Manpreet Singh, 33, Bryan, struck a utility pole and overturned. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 5:30 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Theodore Dennis, 46, Mark Center, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 1:55 p.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua White, 20, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 13, 7:28 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Lucas Tracy, 32, Melrose, struck a deer. A damage estimate was unavailable.
Oct. 14, 8:33 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Tessa Morris, 21, Huber Heights, struck a utility pole, came back on the road and collided with a guardrail. The vehicle then struck an embankment, went airborne and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Morris was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Oct. 14, 3:40 p.m., on Switzer Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Bailey, 41, 20016 Switzer Road, attempted to pass a vehicle driven by James Bray, 81, 21725 Oak Forest St., causing a collision. Bailey was cited for a passing violation. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Oct. 14, 7:37 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by James Brenner, 74, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:49 a.m., on Canal Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Young, 63, 2169 Ginter Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 11:49 a.m., a mailbox was vandalized in the 70000 block of Evansport Road.
Saturday, 10:49 p.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Hilaree Carlisle, 28, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 12:24 p.m., Dave Carner, 57, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Oct. 14, 1:42 p.m., a 17-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at 1755 Palmer Drive.
Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Pedro Ramirez Sr., 51, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Elbert Street.
Friday, 5:20 p.m., Tyler Breen, 28, 903 Dotterer St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 9:24 p.m., Chaz Sweinhagen, 28, 08417 Ashpacher Road, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County.
Saturday, 8:26 a.m., a theft was reported at Menards, 08845 Ohio 66.
Saturday, 9:38 a.m., Connor Lowe, 20, 725 Wayne Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Saturday, 10:29 p.m., Chris Wickerham, 36, Montpelier, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Sunday, 1:29 p.m., two Toledo teenage girls, ages 15 and 16, were charged with delinquency by means of theft after an alleged incident at Dunham's, 1520 N. Clinton St. March'ell Wright, 22, Maumee, was charged with theft.
Hicksville Police
Thursday, 11:06 a.m., on Columbus Street, a vehicle driven by Lois Morris, 69, Hicksville, drove through a yard and parking lot before striking a utility pole. Morris was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, with suspected serious injuries. She was cited for OVI. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 7:05 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Stanwyn Short, 54, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:31 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Ronald Richard, 54, McClure, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by David Ellis, 16, Napoleon. Richard was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 10:32 a.m., on County Road H in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Nikkie Saldivar, 20, Holgate, struck a vehicle driven by Timothy Frank, 52, Holgate. Saldivar was cited for assure clear distance. Damage was light to the Saldivar vehicle, while the Frank vehicle was not damaged.
Friday, 9:11 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Alyssa Dysinger, 20, Sherwood, struck a ditch and came to rest in a field after the vehicle reportedly had brake issues. Dysinger was taken to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:24 a.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Theresa Myers, 50, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 4:39 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Shirley Sager, 84, Delta, struck a bicycle ridden by Gareth Jones, 50, Whitehouse. Jones sustained minor injuries and was not treated. Damage was light to the Sager vehicle and moderate to Jones' bicycle.
Saturday, 10:19 p.m., a wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle parked on Township Road 16, Napoleon.
Saturday, 10:29 p.m., Kaylee Danferd, 23, Toledo, was charged with domestic violence and disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on Township Road 16, Napoleon. She was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 10:33 p.m., on County Road 17 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Davis, 40, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 1:08 a.m., Storm Rogers, 28, Deshler, was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident in the 400 block of West Maple Street, Deshler, and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 10:10 a.m., Wyatt Rosebrook, 41, address unavailable, was picked up on a court order and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 1:29 p.m., Ashley Altaffer, 29, Napoleon, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to disclose personal information, resisting arrest, no safety belt and furnishing false information after a traffic stop at U.S. 6 and County Road 8. She also was wanted on a warrant from Paulding County and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 7:49 a.m., construction trailers were damaged in the 2200 block of Scott Street.
Friday, 9:54 a.m., signs were reported stolen from the 500 block of West Washington Street.
Saturday, 2:40 a.m., Denzel Fitzgerald, 28, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday, 11:48 p.m., Benjamin Rhodes II, Delta, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 12:03 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 537 Hopkins St.
Fire — Saturday, 1:17 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 25176 Watson Road.
Fire — Saturday, 11:54 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire caused by a candle at 2113 Shawnee Drive.
Fire — Monday, 6:26 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 710 Elbert St.
Farmer Township
Fire — Saturday, 8:17 p.m., firefighters were called to a ditch fire at Ohio and Rosedale Road. Providing mutual aid was Hicksville Fire Department.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 7:59 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 05497 Thiel Road.
Deshler
Fire — Sunday, 2:26 a.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at Ohio routes 65 and 18, Deshler.
McClure
Fire — Sunday, 4:56 p.m., firefighters were called to a brush fire at 00485 County Road 2.
