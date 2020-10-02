• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 1:11 p.m., Amareon Harrison, 21, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Wednesday, 8:49 p.m., money was reported stolen from a bank account by a resident in the 13000 block of Dohoney Road.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 9:54 a.m., an assault was reported at Defiance High School, 1755 Palmer Drive.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 12:18 a.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of North Brayer Street, Holgate.
Thursday, 9:42 a.m., at Ohio 109 and County Road 424 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by John Nelson, 68, Whitehouse, struck a vehicle driven by Ferris Kepling, 93, Liberty Center. Nelson was taken by Napoleon Rescue to St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee, with suspected minor injuries, while Kepling was taken by Liberty Township EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, with suspected minor injuries. Nelson was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 9:12 p.m., Eugene Craig, 37, Napoleon, was served a warrant while at CCNO.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 7:21 p.m., on Airport Highway, a vehicle driven by Kelly Moore, 43, Wauseon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Christopher Bleikamp, 36, Alvordton. Moore was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light the Moore vehicle and moderate to the Bleikamp vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 12:03 a.m., firefighters were called to a semi fire on U.S. 24 in the eastbound lane in Defiance Township, west of Baltimore Road. The fire was out upon arrival.
Fire — Thursday, 7:48 a.m., firefighters were called to a report of an utility pole down at 215 Riverdale Drive. The pole was reportedly struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Toledo Edison responded.
Fire — Thursday, 11 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 11 a.m. 1512 N. Clinton St.
Napoleon
Fire — Wednesday, 1:18 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation in the 600 block of East Riverview Avenue.
