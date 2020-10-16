• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 9, 4:49 p.m., on Paulding County's Township Road 192 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Gage Haines, 18, Sherwood, left the roadway and came to rest in a field. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 4:47 a.m., on Henry County Road 1, a vehicle driven by Jeffery Hall, 49, Cygnet, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m., on Paulding County Road 87, a vehicle driven by Diane Wieland Gerber, 73, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 9, 4:14 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 200 block of East Elm Street, Sherwood. The case was sent to grand jury.
Monday, 5:04 p.m., a political sign was reported stolen in the 26000 block of Nagel Road.
Tuesday, 2:58 p.m., Aden Blatteau, 39, Van Wert, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate Court.
Tuesday, 6:45 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Mustang Drive.
Tuesday, 10:50 p.m., Coby Sanders, 19, Cincinnati, was charged with operating a vehicle/underage consumption following a traffic stop on East Second Street.
Wednesday, 5:08 a.m., Joseph Grubb, 32, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate Court. Hicksville Police Department also charged Grubb with obstructing official business after an alleged incident on West High Street.
Wednesday, 7:19 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 300 block of Aspen Terrace Drive.
Thursday, 9 a.m., Michael Reiser, 42, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant.
Thursday, 1:21 p.m., Amberly Badillo, 29, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 3:59 p.m., on Riverdale Drive, a vehicle driven by Wendy Otte, 66, 30565 Defiance County Road 424, backed from a private drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by Noah Romero, 212 Seither Drive. Otte was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 2:13 a.m., on the U.S. 24 exit ramp to Ohio 66, a vehicle driven by Walter Bakle, 73, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 1400 block of East Second Street.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 4:36 p.m., on County Road S in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Heather Bockelman, 34, Napoleon, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Ralph Shumaker, 80, Wauseon. Shumaker was taken by Ridgeville Fire to the Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Bockelman was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 7:59 p.m., a theft was reported in the 00800 block of Ohio 65, McClure.
Wednesday, 10:26 p.m., Hunter Weber, 22, Bryan, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop near U.S. routes 6 and 24.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 9:21 p.m., Breanna Williams, 23, address unavailable, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
• Fire
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 4:49 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 07479 Ohio-Indiana State Line Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.