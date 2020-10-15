• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 7, 6:45 a.m., on Ohio 634 in Putnam County's Perry Township, a cruiser driven by a trooper struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle. The name of the driver was unavailable.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 3, 7:03 a.m., on Harris Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Burkhart, 61, 1809 Darbyshire Drive, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Oct. 5, 11:12 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Barbara Cereghin, 57, 712 Alton St., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Oct. 7, 6:34 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Coon, 34, Hicksville, reportedly struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Oct. 8, 3:34 p.m., Jamell Florence, 24, Streetsboro, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 4:14 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 200 block of East Elm Street, Sherwood.
Friday, 4:32 p.m., Nikolai Paschall, 18, Defiance, was charged with burglary after an alleged incident in the county and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 9 p.m., Mark Christian, 36, Continental, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 9:02 p.m., Carl Striggow, 31, Coldwater, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 9:03 p.m., Allan Froelich, 28, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 9:04 p.m., Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 9:51 p.m., Shaun Grimes, 36, 06909 Ohio 66, was charged with open burning and disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Saturday, 12:59 a.m., Andres Salinas, 47, Archbold, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on Ohio 66.
Saturday, 10:08 a.m., an assault was reported in the 05000 block of Farmer Mark Road.
Sunday, 9:14 a.m., Brandon Whalen, 23, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 11:39 a.m., Rebecca Woodring, 43, Delta, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 3:19 p.m., a 14-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of aggravated menacing and inducing panic after an alleged incident in the 2000 block of Hawthorne Drive.
Sunday, 6:30 p.m., James Hasch Jr., 18, 14035 Williams Road, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Sunday, 8:02 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Cline, 29, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 12:55 a.m., Cain Pearson, 23, Mark Center, was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident on Christy Road.
Monday, 3:28 p.m., Timothy Wagner, 44, 27629 Elliott Road, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 5:08 p.m., a theft was reported in the 26000 block of Nagel Road.
Monday, 8:34 p.m., Laura Lewallen, 24, Montpelier, and Maria Resendez, 23, Bryan, were charged with possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Ohio 18.
Defiance Police
Friday, 1:33 p.m., Matthew Hahn Jr., 32, 325 Fifth St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Ridge Street.
Monday, 3 p.m., a semi-trailer was reported stolen from Johns Manville, 925 Carpenter Road.
Tuesday, 1:07 p.m., alcohol was reported stolen from Shell Get and Go, 1535 Ottawa Ave.
Tuesday, 4:59 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Dollar General, 1861 E. Second St.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 1400 block of East Second Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:57 a.m., on County Road L in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by James Sharp, 69, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:56 p.m., John Cole, 40, McClure, was charged with domestic violence and assault after an alleged incident on Ohio 108, Napoleon. He was taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 8:04 p.m., a golf cart was reported stolen from the 03000 block of Ohio 65, McClure.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 9:03 a.m., a tablet was reported stolen in the 200 block of Patricia Avenue.
Monday, 9:47 a.m., a flag was reported stolen in the 100 block of Brownell Avenue.
Monday, 11:32 a.m., a rock was reported thrown through a window in the 500 block of Huddle Road.
Monday, 4:26 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1100 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Monday, 6:15 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1200 block of Detroit Avenue.
Tuesday, 12:15 p.m., a theft of services was investigated in the 1000 block of Willard Street.
Tuesday, 2:16 p.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Sheffield Avenue.
Paulding Police
Saturday, 2:56 p.m., on Grant Street, a vehicle driven by Dennis Holtsberry, 69, Paulding, backed and stuck a vehicle driven by Spencer Strickler, 22, Payne. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fire
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 6:44 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 308 Wendell St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.