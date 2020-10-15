• Police reports

State Patrol

Oct. 7, 6:45 a.m., on Ohio 634 in Putnam County's Perry Township, a cruiser driven by a trooper struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle. The name of the driver was unavailable.

Defiance Sheriff

Oct. 3, 7:03 a.m., on Harris Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Burkhart, 61, 1809 Darbyshire Drive, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Oct. 5, 11:12 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Barbara Cereghin, 57, 712 Alton St., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Oct. 7, 6:34 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Coon, 34, Hicksville, reportedly struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Oct. 8, 3:34 p.m., Jamell Florence, 24, Streetsboro, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Friday, 4:14 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 200 block of East Elm Street, Sherwood.

Friday, 4:32 p.m., Nikolai Paschall, 18, Defiance, was charged with burglary after an alleged incident in the county and taken to CCNO.

Friday, 9 p.m., Mark Christian, 36, Continental, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Friday, 9:02 p.m., Carl Striggow, 31, Coldwater, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Friday, 9:03 p.m., Allan Froelich, 28, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Friday, 9:04 p.m., Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Friday, 9:51 p.m., Shaun Grimes, 36, 06909 Ohio 66, was charged with open burning and disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.

Saturday, 12:59 a.m., Andres Salinas, 47, Archbold, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on Ohio 66.

Saturday, 10:08 a.m., an assault was reported in the 05000 block of Farmer Mark Road.

Sunday, 9:14 a.m., Brandon Whalen, 23, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Sunday, 11:39 a.m., Rebecca Woodring, 43, Delta, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Sunday, 3:19 p.m., a 14-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of aggravated menacing and inducing panic after an alleged incident in the 2000 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Sunday, 6:30 p.m., James Hasch Jr., 18, 14035 Williams Road, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.

Sunday, 8:02 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Cline, 29, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Monday, 12:55 a.m., Cain Pearson, 23, Mark Center, was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident on Christy Road.

Monday, 3:28 p.m., Timothy Wagner, 44, 27629 Elliott Road, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 5:08 p.m., a theft was reported in the 26000 block of Nagel Road.

Monday, 8:34 p.m., Laura Lewallen, 24, Montpelier, and Maria Resendez, 23, Bryan, were charged with possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Ohio 18.

Defiance Police

Friday, 1:33 p.m., Matthew Hahn Jr., 32, 325 Fifth St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Ridge Street.

Monday, 3 p.m., a semi-trailer was reported stolen from Johns Manville, 925 Carpenter Road.

Tuesday, 1:07 p.m., alcohol was reported stolen from Shell Get and Go, 1535 Ottawa Ave.

Tuesday, 4:59 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Dollar General, 1861 E. Second St.

Wednesday, 11 a.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 1400 block of East Second Street.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 6:57 a.m., on County Road L in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by James Sharp, 69, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Monday, 6:56 p.m., John Cole, 40, McClure, was charged with domestic violence and assault after an alleged incident on Ohio 108, Napoleon. He was taken to CCNO.

Tuesday, 8:04 p.m., a golf cart was reported stolen from the 03000 block of Ohio 65, McClure.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 9:03 a.m., a tablet was reported stolen in the 200 block of Patricia Avenue.

Monday, 9:47 a.m., a flag was reported stolen in the 100 block of Brownell Avenue.

Monday, 11:32 a.m., a rock was reported thrown through a window in the 500 block of Huddle Road.

Monday, 4:26 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1100 block of Oakwood Avenue.

Monday, 6:15 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1200 block of Detroit Avenue.

Tuesday, 12:15 p.m., a theft of services was investigated in the 1000 block of Willard Street.

Tuesday, 2:16 p.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Sheffield Avenue.

Paulding Police

Saturday, 2:56 p.m., on Grant Street, a vehicle driven by Dennis Holtsberry, 69, Paulding, backed and stuck a vehicle driven by Spencer Strickler, 22, Payne. Damage was light to the vehicles.

• Fire

Hicksville

Fire — Monday, 6:44 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 308 Wendell St.

