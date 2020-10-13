• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 6, 6:10 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Noble Township, a semi driven by Frankie Porter, 55, Saginaw, Mich., sideswiped a sign. Damage was light to the semi. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 8:05 p.m., on Stever Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Courtney Bussing, 24, 10556 Haller Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 11:28 a.m., at Ohio 15 and The Bend Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Stephen McCollum, 69, Pennville, Ind., struck a vehicle driven by Rene Amador, 46, Hamler. McCollum was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Saturday, 1:39 p.m., on Jericho Road in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle struck the rear of a stopped motorcycle driven by Robert Burdine, 45, 18229 Ohio 281, and left the scene. Damage was moderate to the Burdine vehicle.
Saturday, 2:33 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Paulding County, a vehicle driven by Alexander Sessford, 20, Oakwood, went left of center. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle began to spin, striking a utility pole and tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 7, 1 p.m., on Ohio 18, a vehicle driven by Charles Huff, 34, Marysville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Oct. 8, 5:21 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Rick Poper, 67, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Oct. 8, 5:19 p.m., Java Barnwell, 55, Cecil, was charged with trespassing after an alleged incident in the 1700 block of Durango Drive. Additional charges are pending.
Friday, 4:06 p.m., a 17-year-old Defiance female was charged with delinquency after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.
Friday, 8:17 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Schultz Street.
Saturday, 5:49 p.m., prescription medication was reported stolen from the 400 block of Summit Street.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 12:37 p.m., Brandon Bailey, 28, address unavailable, was charged with telecommunications harassment after an alleged incident in the 400 block of East High Street, Napoleon.
Friday, 10:22 p.m., on County Road L in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Anita Sous, 48, Malinta, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 9:19 p.m., at Ohio 65 and County Road 3A in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Dale Wenner, 64, Weston, struck an ATV that left the scene. Damage was light to the Wenner vehicle.
Sunday, 2:20 a.m., on County Road P3 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Chad Pultz, 28, Rossford, left the roadway and rolled over, coming to rest partial in the ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Pultz was taken by Damascus Township EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for OVI.
Sunday, 9:59 a.m., a pistol was reported stolen from the 00400 block of County Road S.
Sunday, 11:04 a.m., a trailer was reported stolen from the 04000 block of Ohio 110, McClure.
Sunday, 12:57 p.m., a political sign was reported stolen from the 00400 block of County Road R, Napoleon.
Sunday, 4:10 p.m., a break-in was reported on First Street, Hamler. Nothing was reported stolen.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 1:01 p.m., Makayla Okuley, 27, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Friday, 3 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Friday, 3:55 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Friday, 8:37 p.m., Destiny Spaulding, 19, Antwerp, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Saturday, 4:15 p.m., Erik Johnson, 39, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 9:10 p.m., Clayton Hargrove, 26, Bowling Green, was arrested on a Fulton County warrant.
Sunday, 8:01 p.m., Mark Bryan, 38, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 100 block of East Maumee Avenue. He was taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 9:51 p.m., firefighters were called to an investigation at 408 W. High St.
Fire — Saturday, 6:08 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1399 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Monday, 12:02 p.m., firefighters were called to a stove fire at 629 Summit St.
Sherwood
Fire — Friday, 7:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a barn fire at 12705 Ohio 18, Sherwood.
Fire — Saturday, 3:49 p.m., firefighters were called to a combine fire on Fountain Road, Sherwood.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Friday, 9:51 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 06090 Ohio 66.
Hicksville
Fire — Sunday, 6:27 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 07045 Ohio 2, Hicksville.
Wauseon
Fire — Saturday, 2:46 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at Ohio 108 and County Road C.
Fire — Saturday, 7:12 p.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire at 14720 County Road M.
Fire — Saturday, 9:24 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 1462 N. Shoop Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.