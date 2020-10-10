• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Wednesday, 2:47 p.m., Juwan Ellis, 24, Indianapolis, was arrested on warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, 2:54 p.m., a theft was reported in the 21000 block of Parkview Drive.

Thursday, 5 a.m., Jeffrey Deitsch Jr., 33, Wapakoneta, was arrested on warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Thursday, 8:16 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 07000 block of Ohio 15.

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 7:30 a.m., High Street and North Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Nicole Areizaga, 38, 111 Widmer St., struck a vehicle driven by Annette Johnston, 43, 184 Chelsea Drive. Areizaga was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.

Tuesday, 1 p.m., on Deatrick Street, a vehicle driven by Leonardo Rosa, 37, 615 Downs St., struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Rosa was cited for a marked lanes violation.

Wednesday, 5:25 p.m., on Westgate Drive, a vehicle struck a mailbox at 625 Westgate Drive and left the scene.

Wednesday, 6:13 p.m., Robert Devaul, 33, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Riverside Avenue and taken to CCNO. Additional charges will be presented to a grand jury.

Wednesday, 6:19 p.m., on Cimarron Lane, a vehicle driven by Logan Seals, Defiance, struck a parked vehicle owned by Dennis Horg, Defiance. A damage estimate was unavailable.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 8:03 p.m., a vehicle driven by Aaron Powell, 38, 2193 Hawthorne Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Thursday, 1:05 a.m., Kenneth Lorton III, 32, Waterville, was charged with OVI, open container, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on U.S. 24.

Thursday, 5:58 p.m., Douglas Pelmear, 61, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the former Florida school.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 10:22 p.m., Nicholas Krontz, 29, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County.

Thursday, 4:22 a.m., a theft was reported at Petro, 900 American Road.

Thursday, 8:47 a.m., an assault was reported in the 300 block of Union Street.

Thursday, 10:13 a.m., Ann Snyder, 52, Napoleon, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on East Washington Street.

Thursday, 4:57 p.m., Alexis Rowe, 25, McClure, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on West Maumee Avenue.

Friday, 3:09 a.m., Andrew Snyder, 29, Defiance, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of drug possession after a traffic stop on American Road and taken CCNO.

Paulding Police

Oct. 3, 2:41 p.m., on Harrison Street, a vehicle driven by Mackenzie Blankenship, 16, Payne, struck the rear of a parked vehicle owned by Tamara Blankenship, Paulding. Damage was heavy to Mackenzie's vehicle and light to Tamara's.

• Fires

Delaware Township

Fire — Friday, 2:19 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 15488 Roland Road.

South Richland

Fire — Friday, 2:02 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 00475 Domersville Road. Assisting was Jewell Fire Department.

Noble Township

Fire — Friday, 3:48 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 07050 Carpenter Road.

Delta

Fire — Thursday , 3:48 p.m., firefighters were called to a house fire at 06490 Fulton County Road 5-2. Providing mutual aid were Swanton and Liberty Center fire departments. Additional information was unavailable.

Liberty Center

Fire — Friday, 3:35 p.m., firefighters were called to Douglas Drive for a field fire.

Malinta

Fire — Friday, 5:08 p.m., firefighters were called to Ohio 281, east of Ohio 109, for a combine fire.

