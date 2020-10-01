• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 10:50 a.m., on Kramer Road in Defiance's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Gunner Ames, 24, Bryan, struck a utility pole. He was taken by emergency personnel to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 7:28 p.m., on Williams County Road D in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Deeanna Snider, 35, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 11:02 a.m., a political sign was reported stolen from the 13000 block of Fruit Ridge Road.
Monday, 7:21 a.m., on Ohio 249 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Emily McCue, 36, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 10:20 a.m., traffic cones were reported stolen from the 400 block of North Harrison Street, Sherwood.
Monday, 10:05 p.m., Bill Cain, 78, Defiance, was charged with menacing by stalking after an alleged incident in the 25000 Mekus Road and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Tuesday, 3:30 a.m., Joshua Grimm, 23, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 3:47 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Logan Harris, 22, Hicksville, struck a utility pole and phone box before leaving the scene. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 9:14 a.m., Axle Roark, 31, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 8:37 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Rhonda Butler, 58, 766 Chippewa Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Sept. 24, 3:14 p.m., on Ravine Avenue, a parked vehicle owned by Benjamin Baldwin, 833 Hopkins St., was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was moderate to the Baldwin vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:32 a.m., on County Road 13 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Erin Yoder, 36, Napoleon, struck a deer. She was taken by Liberty Township EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 10:51 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Brooks Behnfeldt, 18, Napoleon, swerved to avoid a stopped vehicle and struck a utility pole. She and her passenger, Oakley Behnfeldt, Napoleon, were taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Behnfeldt was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 3:16 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Shawn McCullough, 18, Delta, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Amya Quintanilla, 16, Archbold. McCullough was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the McCullough vehicle and moderate to the Quintanilla vehicle.
Monday, 3:22 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Shannon Mielke, 16, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Sally Hogrefe, 67, Ridgeville Corners, pushing it into the rear of another stopped vehicle driven by Shirley Creps, 84, Napoleon. Damage was moderate to the Mielke vehicle and light to the others. Mielke was cited for assured clear distance.
Monday, 5:40 p.m., at Woodlawn Avenue and U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Ruth Medina, 78, Malinta, struck a guardrail. Medina was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 12:17 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road R in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Ella Rodi, 81, Napoleon, turned too tight and struck a vehicle driven by Lisa Ryan, 52, Napoleon. Ryan was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 8:06 p.m., Kareem Johnson, 36, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 3:50 a.m., a report of criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of Wayne Park Drive.
Tuesday, 6:53 a.m., road closed signs were reported stolen from Glenwood Avenue.
Tuesday, 11:3 a.m., a trailer was reported stolen from the 400 block of Independence Drive.
Fulton Sheriff
Monday, 8:05 a.m., on County Road 25 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Emily Taylor, 24, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 7:02 p.m., firefighters were called to a transformer fire on Fallen Timbers Drive.
Fire — Monday, 8:03 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoke investigation in the area of North Clinton and East High streets.
