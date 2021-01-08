• Police reports
State Patrol
Jan. 1, 11:22 a.m., on Fulton County Road E in German Township, a vehicle driven by Caleb Bagi, 19, Swanton, struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 8 a.m., on Township Road 2 in Putnam County's Riley Township, a vehicle driven by Grace Paquin, 19, Bluffton, slid and struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 5:55 p.m., on Switzer Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Marjorie Castanien, 82, 191 Meadowbrook Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:35 p.m., Aaron Steele, 28, Defiance, was arrested on four warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 11:37 a.m., John Dyer, 53, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 11:51 a.m., jewelry was reported stolen from the 13000 block of Fullmer Road.
Thursday, 6:19 a.m., Nathan Brown, 33, Paulding, was arrested on three warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 1:50 a.m., Timothy Pierce, 39, McClure, was charged with OVI, speed and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on North Clinton Street.
Wednesday, 6:27 p.m., on Kiser Road, a vehicle driven by Kaci Neal, 28, 1509 Terrawenda Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:43 a.m., a bank card was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Cimarron Lane.
Thursday, 8:03 a.m., Tyler Smith, 29, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 11:17 a.m., Melissa Ragland, 41, 1695 Cimarron Lane, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 12:56 p.m., David Isaacs, 54, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Tuesday, 3:01 p.m., on High Street, a vehicle driven by Talia Lawsont, 22, Spencerville, Ind., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Anshurman Mihir, 37, Fort Wayne. Lawsont was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 1:03 p.m., Stephen Smith, 41, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 1:43 p.m., an assault was reported in the 1800 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Wednesday, 2:10 p.m., John Donovan, 63, Napoleon, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on Scott Street and taken to CCNO.
• Fire
Highland Township
Fire — Wednesday, 9:14 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 14722 Fullmer Road.
