• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Dec. 27, 6:03 p.m., on Stever Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Amber Peabody, 29, 14646 Dohoney Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Dec. 30, 6:32 a.m., on County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Shannon Grinnel, 44, 10273 The Bend Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Dec. 30, 11:05 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Danielle Steingass, 22, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Monday, 7:27 a.m., on Power Dam Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Lisa Girlie-Jordan, 59, 21656 Bowman Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Monday, 5:32 p.m., a theft was reported in the 09000 block of Anderson Street, Mark Center.

Tuesday, 10:02 a.m., Dilyn Warnimont, 23, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Tuesday, 11:02 a.m., Joseph Black, 49, Sherwood, was arrested on warrants from Defiance Municipal Court and Defiance County Juvenile Probate Court.

Tuesday, 11:18 a.m., a burglary was reported at the Fort Defiance Humane Society, 01169 Ohio 15. Additional information was unavailable.

Defiance Police

Dec. 26, 2:57 p.m., Javier Estrada, 39, 1457 Terrawenda Drive, was arrested on a warrant from Richland County and taken to CCNO.

Sunday, 6:36 a.m., Hunter Betz, 19, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 1:01 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 900 block of Grove Street.

Tuesday, 1:25 a.m., a bank card was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Cimarron Lane.

Tuesday, 3:47 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of Widmer Street.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 12:19 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 00300 block of Ohio 66.

Monday, 5:28 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Kent Hahn, 35, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

