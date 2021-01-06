• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 27, 6:03 p.m., on Stever Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Amber Peabody, 29, 14646 Dohoney Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Dec. 30, 6:32 a.m., on County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Shannon Grinnel, 44, 10273 The Bend Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Dec. 30, 11:05 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Danielle Steingass, 22, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:27 a.m., on Power Dam Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Lisa Girlie-Jordan, 59, 21656 Bowman Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:32 p.m., a theft was reported in the 09000 block of Anderson Street, Mark Center.
Tuesday, 10:02 a.m., Dilyn Warnimont, 23, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 11:02 a.m., Joseph Black, 49, Sherwood, was arrested on warrants from Defiance Municipal Court and Defiance County Juvenile Probate Court.
Tuesday, 11:18 a.m., a burglary was reported at the Fort Defiance Humane Society, 01169 Ohio 15. Additional information was unavailable.
Defiance Police
Dec. 26, 2:57 p.m., Javier Estrada, 39, 1457 Terrawenda Drive, was arrested on a warrant from Richland County and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 6:36 a.m., Hunter Betz, 19, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 1:01 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 900 block of Grove Street.
Tuesday, 1:25 a.m., a bank card was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Cimarron Lane.
Tuesday, 3:47 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of Widmer Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 12:19 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 00300 block of Ohio 66.
Monday, 5:28 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Kent Hahn, 35, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.