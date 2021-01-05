• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 29, 4:50 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Henry County's Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Terry Stuckey, 72, Goshen, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Dec. 29, 8:35 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Farris, 39, 133 W. Rosewood Ave., left the roadway and struck a ditch and fence. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Dec. 30, 10:33 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffery Messer, 35, Bryan, struck a ditch and guardrail before turning on its side. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Dec. 30, 4:05 p.m., on Williams County Road C in Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey Loofbourrow, 22, Bryan, went left of center and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Amanda Shuherk, 37, Bryan. Both drivers were taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan, with suspected minor injuries. Loofbourrow was cited for lanes of travel. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Dec. 30, 9:57 p.m., on Paulding County Road 424 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Landyn Reyes, 18, Antwerp, struck a culvert and rolled over. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Dec. 31, 6:09 p.m., on Williams Street in Paulding, a vehicle driven by Isaiah Theobald, 22, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Mark Manz, 47, Paulding, and left the scene. Theobald was cited for marked lanes. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Dec. 31, 7 p.m., on Paulding County Road 17 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Adam Schang, 33, Payne, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 1:58 p.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Lily King, 16, Leo, Ind., struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 30, 4:02 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Shannon Dix, 37, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:54 p.m., on Ohio 249 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Adkins, 31, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 12:25 a.m., on Stever Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Neville, 19, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 9:45 a.m., a wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 22000 block of Gares Road.
Sunday, 1:55 p.m., a 2002 Toyota was reported stolen from the 06000 block of Ohio 15. It was later recovered. Charges are pending.
Sunday, 2:17 p.m., Nicholas Bidwell, 22, Hicksville, was charged with public indecency after an alleged incident in the 500 block of North Harrison Street, Sherwood.
Defiance Police
Dec. 28, 12:53 p.m., on West Sessions Street, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Malave, 78, 512 Pontiac Drive, struck a stopped vehicle driven by Terrance Habegger, 74, 349 Wilson St. Malave was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Dec. 31, 7:58 p.m., Matthew Gentry, 39, 844 N. Clinton St., was charged with violating a protection order after an alleged incident in the city.
Friday, 2:05 a.m., Edward Hadley, 48, 530 Degler St., was cited for FRA suspension and OVI following an alleged incident in the 700 block of Kentner Street.
Saturday, 11:23 a.m., on South Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Codie Shirk, 30, 16413 Defiance County Road 149, went out of control and struck a pedestrian crossing pole and signal. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for reckless operation and OVI.
Saturday, 3:52 p.m., Kurt Yeasley Jr., 27, 313 Aspen Terrace Drive, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 11:47 a.m., a theft was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Monday, 12:36 p.m., a theft was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Monday, 1:01 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 900 block of Grove Street.
Hicksville Police
Saturday, 6:20 p.m., at Spencerville and Arthur streets, a vehicle driven by Jasmine Cummins, 30, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Sari Contreras, 19, Hicksville. Cummins was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Cummins vehicle and heavy to the Contreras vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 11:16 a.m., Ashok Yalamanchili, 37, Wilmington, N.C., was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident in the 00700 block of Ohio 110, Harrison Township, and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 4:52 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Corey Witt, 20, Franklin, struck a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was cited for OVI.
Sunday, 6:33 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Heather Caplinger, 46, Deshler, struck a ditch and came to rest on its side. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was taken by Malinta EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, with suspected minor injuries.
Sunday, 10:40 p.m., Ciara Fletcher, 24, Deshler, and Brandon Ochoa, 33, Deshler, were charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 600 block of East Holmes Street, Deshler, and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 12:19 a.m., an attempted burglary was reported in the 00300 block of Ohio 66.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 5:55 p.m., at Clinton and Scott streets, a vehicle driven by Lyndon Dietrich, 22, Holgate, struck a vehicle driven by Nathan Keezer, 34, Napoleon. Dietrich was cited for a red light violation, while Keezer was cited for driving under suspension. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 2:18 p.m., Kurt Yeasley Jr., 27, 313 Aspen Terrace Drive, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance.
Saturday, 3:09 p.m., Regina Ruple, 34, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the city.
Paulding Sheriff
Dec. 29, 8:05 p.m., a theft was reported in the 16000 block of Ohio 613, Paulding.
Dec. 29, 9:02 p.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Street, Haviland.
Dec. 30, 5:53 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 16000 block of Ohio 613, Paulding.
Dec. 30, 9:21 p.m., on County Road 192 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Luke Chamberlain, 18, Antwerp, left the roadway and struck a tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Dec. 31, 3:23 p.m., on Ohio 637 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Nancy Finch, 59, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 3:28 p.m., a theft was reported in the 14000 block of County Road 111, Haviland.
Sunday, 8:15 a.m., on County Road 143 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Tristan Kinder, 19, Cecil, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Sunday, 6:41 p.m., on Township Road 220 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Donald Oberlin, 73, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Monday, 6:30 a.m., on County Road 177 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Jaycie Dotson, 22, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Fulton Sheriff
Dec. 31, 2:13 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Kandace Martinez, 34, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Saturday, 3:10 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Garrett Smith, 20, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kelly Wyse, 16, Wauseon. Smith was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 8:58 p.m., firefighters were called to 742 Corwin St. for a report of a tree down on an electrical line.
Napoleon
Fire — Sunday, 2:45 p.m., firefighters were called to 780 Trail Drive, unit 39, for a report of an item in a dishwasher that overheated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.