• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Monday, 11:01 p.m., on County Road 175 in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Jenna Burley, 18, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 5:32 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven Sarah Lusk, 43, Paulding, struck a guardrail. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure t control.

Wednesday, 2:20 p.m., Katelyn Pittsley, 29, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 1:59 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Maywinn Road.

Tuesday, 2:31 p.m., a pair of sunglasses was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Pontiac Drive.

Wednesday, 5:01 a.m., Tyler Smith, 29, Hicksville, was charged with theft after an alleged incident in the 400 block of Pontiac Drive.

Wednesday, 1:21 p.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Deborah Ayers, 70, 1607 Westgate Drive, changed lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Joseph Maag, 65, 29390 Ohio 281. Ayers was cited for a marked lanes violation. Damage was light to the Maag vehicle and moderate to the Ayers vehicle.

Thursday, 1:06 a.m., Jeffrey Bell, 518 Washington Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 1400 block of East Second Street.

Thursday, 7:58 a.m., a theft was reported from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of East Rosewood Avenue.

Thursday, 8:42 a.m., Gage Wolfrum, 28, 907 Greenbriar Lane, was charged with assault after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 12:47 p.m., James Anderson, 25, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 6:01 p.m., David Schiffer, 35, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, noon, a burglary was reported in the 700 block of Welsted Street.

Fulton Sheriff

Jan. 23, 4:03 a.m., an assault was reported in the 200 block of East Gamble Road, Fayette.

Wednesday, 4:05 a.m. a burglary was reported in the 02000 block of County Road N.

Wednesday, 6:10 a.m. a theft was reported in the 14000 block of County Road 1.

Paulding Sheriff

Thursday, 6:32 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Mitchell Boundy, 86, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Allison Gonzales, 19, Payne. Damage was light to the vehicles.

• Fire

Napoleon

Fire — Wednesday, 6:48 p.m., firefighters were called to Love's Travel Stop, 855 American Road, for an alarm.

