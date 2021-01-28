• Police reports

State Patrol

Jan. 21, 6:49 p.m., on Kramer Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Barbara Rowe, 58, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Saturday, 7:06 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Korbin Shepherd, 17, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Jan. 20, 7:55 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by William Morris, 42, Ney, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Joseph Taliaferro, 37, Bryan. Taliaferro was cited for driving under suspension. Damage was heavy to the Morris vehicle and moderate to the Taliaferro vehicle.

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 4 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 200 block of Ruth Ann Drive.

Tuesday, 9:39 a.m., Dominic Simon, 23, Payne, was charged with violating a protection order after an alleged incident at CCNO.

Tuesday, 10:44 a.m., a fence was vandalized in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 6:13 p.m., on County Road P in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Rox Adams, 65, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 12:03 a.m., Shane Starr, 34, address unavailable, was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident in the 00900 block of County Road 14B, Napoleon.

Tuesday, 5:45 p.m., Lamar Kendrick, 31, address unavailable, was charged with OVI, drug abuse, possession, speed and no operator's license following a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Napoleon. He was taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 12:47 p.m., James Anderson, 25, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County and taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 4:54 p.m., Mark Riebesehl, 33, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence and assault after an alleged incident in the 800 block of Sheffield Avenue. He was taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 1:55 a.m., a theft was reported on Sunnydale Lane.

• Fire

Defiance

Fire — Monday, 8:08 p.m., firefighters were called to 700 Kiser Road for an odor investigation.

