• Police reports

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 9:39 a.m., Dominic Simon, 23, Payne, was charged with violating a protection order after an alleged incident at CCNO.

Tuesday, 10:44 a.m., a fence was vandalized in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 4:54 p.m., Mark Riebesehl, 33, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence and assault after an alleged incident in the 800 block of Sheffield Avenue. He was taken to CCNO.

• Fire

Defiance

Fire — Monday, 8:08 p.m., firefighters were called to 700 Kiser Road for an odor investigation.

