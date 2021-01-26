• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Jan. 20, 8:49 a.m., on Arrowsmith Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Manuel Martinez, 61, Hicksville, slid off the road and came to rest on its side. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 5:55 a.m., on County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Tammy Thompson, 41, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:31 p.m., jewelry and personal items were reported stolen from the 14000 block of Harris Road.
Friday, 11:25 p.m., a car tire was reported stolen from the 07000 block of Ohio 15.
Sunday, 10:22 p.m., David Piasecki, 50, Sherwood, was charged with a probation violation, OVI and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on the Bend Road. Joel Malone, 37, Defiance, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Both were taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:01 a.m., Alec Murphy, 22, Continental, was charged with OVI and driving under suspension following a traffic stop and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:07 p.m., a boat was vandalized in the 08000 block of Ohio 66.
Sunday, 3:09 p.m., Shane Harmon, 43, Holgate, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 3:11 p.m., Thomas Walters, 25, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 3:13 p.m., Andrew McCoy, 42, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 3:14 p.m., Esiquiel Ramirez Jr., 36, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 3:15 p.m., Mark Banks, 40, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 3:29 p.m., power tools were reported stolen from the 200 block of East Main Street, Ney.
Monday, 1:13 a.m., Thomas Nally, 36, no permanent address, was charged with desecration after he allegedly tried to put out the eternal flame at Defiance County Courthouse, 221 Clinton St.
Defiance Police
Jan. 17, some change and a shirt were reported stolen from the 2000 block of Baltimore Road.
Jan. 19, 8:35 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Mickenzie Martinez, 27, 24797 County Road 10, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Melissa Constien, 40, 15 Capri Road. Martinez was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Jan. 21, 3:52 p.m., on Ottawa Avenue, a vehicle driven by Ashton Mathews, 17, 26545 Arena Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Ryan Giesige, 46, 18655 Schubert Road. The Giesige vehicle was pushed into a stopped vehicle driven by Carolyn Elkins, 48, Continental, which was pushed into the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Gina Foor, 43, 10705 Haller Road. Mathews was cited for assured clear distance. He also was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the Mathews and Giesige vehicles and light to the others.
Friday, 7:03 p.m., Christina Cardenas, 64, 807 Jackson Ave., was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Goodwill, 1005 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 3:43 a.m., Scott Johnson, 54, 124 Timothy St., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Saturday, 3:46 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Third Street, a vehicle driven by James Kent, 48, 1724 Alpha Lane, struck a parked vehicle owned by General Motors Corp., Defiance. Kent was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the Kent vehicle and moderate to the GM vehicle.
Saturday, 4:04 p.m., on Perry Street, a vehicle driven by Jack Wurster, 85, 1596 Terrawenda Drive, struck a parked vehicle owned by Veronica Aguilar, 1124 Perry St. Wurster was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 9:25 p.m., at Douglas and Hopkins streets, vehicles driven by Jacquelyn Aldrich, 41, 1707 Cimarron Lane, and Kaylee Kreigh, 17, 14329 Ohio 15, collided. Kreigh was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Aldrich vehicle and moderate to the Kreigh vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 1:16 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Shawn Sawyer, 51, Napoleon, went left of center and struck a vehicle driven by Kenneth Neal, 53, Buefield, W.Va., before coming to rest in a ditch. Sawyer was cited for left of center. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Saturday, 4:26 p.m., at Ohio 34 and County Road 22, vehicles driven by Mikayla Smith, 15, 25977 Watson Road, and Ryan McCullough, 35, 1705 Cross Creek Lane, collided. Smith was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Sunday, 2:05 a.m., Robert Spratt, 45, Deshler, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 00600 block of County Road 3H, Deshler.
Monday, 12:29 a.m., on County Road 13 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Mario Hernandez, 61, Napoleon, swerved to miss an animal and struck a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:30 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Tripp, 37, Wauseon, struck a deer that slid into an oncoming vehicle driven by Sarah Fisher, 22, Napoleon. Damage was light to the Tripp vehicle, while the Fisher vehicle was not damaged.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 10:58 a.m., a theft in the city was reported to officers at the police station.
Friday, 4:03 p.m., Stone Meyer, 26, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday, 12:24 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Saturday, 6 p.m., Christian Rayoum, 24, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday, 8:38 p.m., Larry Dauwalter Jr., 23, Fayette, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Paulding Sheriff
Jan. 19, 2:36 p.m., a theft was reported in the 09000 block of U.S. 127, Paulding.
Jan. 20, 10:17 a.m., a theft was reported in the 07000 block of West Front Street, Paulding.
Jan. 20, 4:50 p.m., a sex offense was reported in the 16000 block of Paulding County Road 153.
Jan. 21, 9:56 a.m., a theft was reported in the 06000 block of Ohio 500, Payne.
Friday, 1:43 p.m., a sex offense was reported in the 15000 block of Paulding County Road 169.
Saturday, 6:16 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Tyler Messman, 24, Cecil, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — 2:31 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 180 Grand Ave.
Fire — Saturday, 9 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 2250 Royal Oak Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 1:17 a.m., firefighters were called to a smoke investigation at 902 Jackson Ave.
Sherwood
Fire — Saturday, 9:40 a.m., firefighters were called to a report of an electrical fire in an attic at 105 S. Rock St. Providing mutual aid were Hicksville and Delaware Township fire departments.
