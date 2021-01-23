• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 10 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Anthony Heydon, 47, Leavittsburg, left the roadway and struck a fence. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 6:39 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Sonya Mavis, 42, Farmer, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Jan. 15, 5 p.m., at 19497 Lockwood Road in Noble Township, an ATV ridden by Benjamin Varner, 32, 19497 Lockwood Road, went out of control and rolled. Varner was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected serious injuries. He was then transferred to a Toledo hospital for a neck injury. Damage was moderate to the ATV.
Jan. 16, 6:08 p.m., on Lake Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Karris, 40, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:08 p.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Devin McDaniel, 20, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:19 a.m., on Flory Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Christine Batt, 52, 06780 Carpenter Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:53 p.m., an outbuilding was vandalized in the 11000 block of Harris Road.
Defiance Police
Jan. 13, 2:14 p.m., on Clinton Street, the mirror on a parked vehicle owned by U-Haul of Arizona, Phoenix, Ariz., was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the U-Haul.
Tuesday, 2:25 a.m., Matthew Gentry, 39, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on South Jefferson Avenue.
Thursday, 8:51 p.m., Seth Rowe, 18, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Hicksville Police
Wednesday, 6:31 a.m., on Chicago Avenue, a vehicle driven by Mari Miyamoto-Kelton, 26, Hicksville, slid off the roadway and struck a bush. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:56 p.m., on County Road U in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Hunter Miller, 17, Napoleon, slid off the roadway and rolled onto its side. Miller was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7:16 p.m., on County Road R in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Levi Rosales, 27, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Hilario Rodriguez, 69, Napoleon. Rosales was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 5:50 a.m., on County Road 7 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Nathaniel Zachrich, 32, Leipsic, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 11:08 p.m., on County Road S in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Carl Hudeckek, 86, Perrysburg, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 2:54 p.m., a burglary was reported on Cedarbrook Avenue.
Thursday, 11:52 a.m., Michael Webb, 49, and Kimberly Schreiber, 41, both of Napoleon, were charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the city.
Thursday, 1:50 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Willard Street.
Thursday, 8:11 p.m., Seth Rowe, 18, Malinta, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance.
Thursday, 8:53 p.m., on Township Road 107 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Aaron Laturner, 46, Convoy, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 9:25 p.m., Angela Courtney, 45, Liberty Center, was charged with open container and assault after a traffic stop at U.S. 24 and Scott Street.
Paulding Sheriff
Jan. 14, 1:54 p.m., a theft was reported in the 22000 block of County Road 128.
Jan. 16, 2:47 p.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of Main Street, Payne.
Wednesday, 7 a.m., on County Road 424 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Steven Baker, 59, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., on Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Dershem, 34, 14260 County Road 209, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 6:12 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 1004 Sunday St.
Fire — Friday, 5:46 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 925 Carpenter Road.
Napoleon
Fire — Wednesday, 10:05 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1805 Oakwood Ave.
Hamler
Fire — Friday, 6:39 p.m., firefighters were called to 222 N. Main St. for a report of a house fire. Providing mutual aid was Malinta Fire Department. Additional information was unavailable at press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.