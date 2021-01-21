• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 5:46 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 5000 block of Havenwood Drive.
Tuesday, 4:55 a.m., Duane Larkin Jr., 46, Hillsdale, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 12:15 a.m., Tyler Smith, 29, and Anthony Howard, 39, both of 1695 Cimarron Lane, were both charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Saturday, 9:53 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 200 block of Wabash Avenue.
Saturday, 4:56 p.m., on Koerber Drive, a vehicle struck a mailbox and left the scene.
Sunday, 9:53 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Baltimore Road.
Monday, 5:44 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 800 block of Deerwood Drive.
Monday, 8:44 a.m., a break-in was reported in the 200 block of Carpenter Road.
Monday, 9:13 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Monday, 5:26 p.m., a handgun was reported stolen from the 700 block of Summit Street.
Monday, 9:42 p.m., Cameron Black, 21, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 11:42 a.m., Nicole Wade, 36, 1609 E. Second St., was charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 200 block of East Second Street.
Wednesday, 10:57 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1600 block of East Second Street.
Wednesday, 1:26 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1700 block of Palmer Drive.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 8:11 p.m., on County Road U in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Brooke Browning, 25, Archbold, struck a ditch. She was treated at the scene by Ridgeville Township EMS for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:41 a.m., on County Road T in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Earl Elling, 67, Napoleon, attempted to pass a vehicle and went off the berm into a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Jan. 14, 3:40 p.m., at Woodlawn and Haley avenues, vehicles driven by Benjamin Homan, 16, Napoleon, and Vicki Waisner, 54, Napoleon, collided. Homan was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Homan vehicle and light to the Waisner vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:19 a.m., Miguel Garcia Jr., 53, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Tuesday, 11:56 p.m., Khary Rogers, 28, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant on a charge of criminal trespassing.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 9:26 a.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Clarence Finney, 84, Wauseon, turned and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Natalie Uribes, 46, Wauseon. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Frank Merriman, 61, Payne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:55 p.m., on County Road 144 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Andrea Schad, 46, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Paulding Police
Jan. 15, 10:48 a.m., on Cherry Street, a parked vehicle owned by Brenda Lontz, Paulding, was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was moderate to the Lontz vehicle.
Sunday, 4:52 p.m., on Miles Avenue, a vehicle driven by Wesley Bowman Jr., 31, Paulding, struck a parked vehicle owned by Susan Peffley, Paulding. Damage was light to the vehicles. Bowman was cited for failure to control.
Williams Sheriff
Jan. 14, 7 p.m., on County Road G in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Kelby Sapp, 19, Edon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
