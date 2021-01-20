• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Monday, 5:46 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 5000 block of Havenwood Drive.

Tuesday, 4:55 a.m., Duane Larkin Jr., 46, Hillsdale, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Defiance Police

Saturday, 12:15 a.m., Tyler Smith, 29, and Anthony Howard, 39, both of 1695 Cimarron Lane, were both charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.

Saturday, 9:53 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 200 block of Wabash Avenue.

Sunday, 9:53 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Baltimore Road.

Monday, 5:44 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 800 block of Deerwood Drive.

Monday, 8:44 a.m., a break-in was reported in the 200 block of Carpenter Road.

Monday, 9:13 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.

Monday, 9:42 p.m., Cameron Black, 21, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 8:11 p.m., on County Road U in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Brooke Browning, 25, Archbold, struck a ditch. She was treated at the scene by Ridgeville Township EMS for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Wauseon Police

Monday, 9:26 a.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Clarence Finney, 84, Wauseon, turned and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Natalie Uribes, 46, Wauseon. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Paulding Sheriff

Saturday, 7:30 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Frank Merriman, 61, Payne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Sunday, 6:55 p.m., on County Road 144 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Andrea Schad, 46, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Paulding Police

Sunday, 4:52 p.m., on Miles Avenue, a vehicle driven by Wesley Bowman Jr., 31, Paulding, struck a parked vehicle owned by Susan Peffley, Paulding. Damage was light to the vehicles. Bowman was cited for failure to control.

