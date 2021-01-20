• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 5:46 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 5000 block of Havenwood Drive.
Tuesday, 4:55 a.m., Duane Larkin Jr., 46, Hillsdale, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 12:15 a.m., Tyler Smith, 29, and Anthony Howard, 39, both of 1695 Cimarron Lane, were both charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Saturday, 9:53 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 200 block of Wabash Avenue.
Sunday, 9:53 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Baltimore Road.
Monday, 5:44 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 800 block of Deerwood Drive.
Monday, 8:44 a.m., a break-in was reported in the 200 block of Carpenter Road.
Monday, 9:13 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Monday, 9:42 p.m., Cameron Black, 21, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 8:11 p.m., on County Road U in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Brooke Browning, 25, Archbold, struck a ditch. She was treated at the scene by Ridgeville Township EMS for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 9:26 a.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Clarence Finney, 84, Wauseon, turned and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Natalie Uribes, 46, Wauseon. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Frank Merriman, 61, Payne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:55 p.m., on County Road 144 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Andrea Schad, 46, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Paulding Police
Sunday, 4:52 p.m., on Miles Avenue, a vehicle driven by Wesley Bowman Jr., 31, Paulding, struck a parked vehicle owned by Susan Peffley, Paulding. Damage was light to the vehicles. Bowman was cited for failure to control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.