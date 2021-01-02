• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 10:55 a.m., at Ohio 18 and Farmer-Mark Road in Defiance County's Mark Township, a sheriff's cruiser driven by Cliffton Vandemark, 62, Defiance, blew a tire and went left of center. He then backed up the vehicle to avoid an oncoming vehicle and struck a stop sign. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:36 p.m., on Harris Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Joel Johnson, 20, Payne, left the roadway and struck a tree. He was taken by Highland Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Johnson was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 7:01 p.m., at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, a vehicle driven by Mark Budy, 63, 13169 Dohoney Road, pulled from the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by Brandon Bronson, 41, 400 Hopkins St., which spun and struck a fire hydrant. Damage was light to the vehicles. Budy was cited for a stop sign violation.
Thursday, 9:46 a.m., Dustin Hernandez, 34, 21275 Parkview Drive, was charged with physical control following an alleged incident on Holgate Avenue and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 2:32 p.m., Paul Ramirez, 44, 514 Rulf St., was charged with violating a temporary protection order after an alleged incident at the residence.
Friday, 12:34 p.m., Christopher Hoover, 48, 1128 Jefferson Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the city and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Ben Weddelman, 31, Napoleon, struck a trash can that blew into the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:51 p.m., on County Road 25 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Dohm, 31, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 2:52 p.m., on County Road 7 in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Selena Loredo, 20, Leipsic, struck a utility pole and rolled into a ditch. Loredo was taken by Hamler EMS to the Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 10:44 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Smith, 21, New Haven, Ind., slid off the roadway and overturned. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries by Napoleon Rescue. He was cited for failure to control.
Napoleon Police
Dec. 26, 11 a.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Haylee Csendes, 16, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Donald Travelbee, 61, Napoleon. Csendes was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Csendes vehicle and light to the Travelbee vehicle.
Dec. 27, 6:20 p.m., on American Road, a vehicle driven by Kaleyn Kinnan, 17, Liberty Center, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Fred Yazvec, 58, Ipava, Ill. Damage was light to the Yazvec vehicle and heavy to the Kinnan vehicle.
Wednesday, 12:06 p.m., on Wood Drive, vehicles driven by Jonathan Brueshaber, 17, Malinta, and Daniel Hartnett, 58, 1052 Harrison Ave., Defiance, collided. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 7:35 p.m., a juvenile was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Glenwood Avenue.0
Thursday, 7:53 p.m., a juvenile was charged with obstructing official business after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Glenwood Avenue.
Friday, 1:12 a.m., Teresa Foster, 52, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Paulding Sheriff
Dec. 26, 11:24 a.m., a theft was reported at Ohio 637 and County Road 138.
Tuesday, 12:09 a.m., on County Road 176 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Katelyn Eaton, 20, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Noble Township
Fire — Friday, 12:18 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 08539 Trinity Road.
Ney-Washington Township
Fire — Thursday, 9:22 a.m., firefighters were called to a chimney fire in an outbuilding at 01725 U.S. 127, rural Bryan. Providing mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department.
Napoleon
Fire — Friday, 4:08 a.m., firefighters were called to Oldcastle Precast, 1675 Industrial Drive, for a report of a piece of equipment that was out upon arrival.
Fire — Friday, 5:13 a.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 2407 Ken James Court.
Liberty Township
Fire — Wednesday, 7:26 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a utility pole at 00170 County Road 4S, Liberty Center.
McClure
Fire — Friday, 2:26 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire on Ohio 65 at the former Johnson Truck building.
