• Police reports
State Patrol
Jan. 14, 6:18 p.m., on Paulding County Road 60 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Davis, 23, Haviland, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:51 a.m., at Ohio 34 and Williams County Road D in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Scott Powell, 52, Blakeslee, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Andrea Rosendaul, 49, Edon. Powell was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 1:18 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a semi driven by Wayne Balduff, 59, Walbridge, struck a ditch, ramped County Road 133, struck another ditch and came to rest in a woodline. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 2:35 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Titan Snider, 16, 50 Lakeview Drive, left the roadway, struck a utility pole and embankment before coming to rest in a field. He was treated at the scene by the Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Jan. 13, 2:43 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Suzanne Arnett, 34, 625 Wayne Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Melissa Conrad, 38, Garrett, Ind. Conrad was taken by South Richland EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Arnett was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Arnett vehicle and light to the Conrad vehicle.
Jan. 14, 5:49 a.m., on Hagy Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Carla Schrag, 58, 12638 Fruit Ridge Road, struck a dog. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Jan. 14, 10:55 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Caleb Tenwalde, 30, 24880 County Road 10, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:29 a.m., on the U.S. 24 exit ramp in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Jayme Baldridge, 38, 00694 Domersville Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by David Beeks, 53, Perrysburg. Baldridge was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 10:06 a.m., a 17-year-old Swanton male was charged with delinquency by means of disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on Independence Road.
Friday, 12:34 p.m., a 14-year-old Hicksville male was charged with delinquency after an alleged incident on Ohio 2, Hicksville.
Saturday, 3:43 a.m., Amy Philquist, 22, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 9:04 a.m., on Evansport Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Chad Hall, 39, 02339 Trinity Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:49 p.m., County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Jami Good, 28, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, Matthew Luginbill, 30, Oakwood, was charged with possession of paraphernalia and fictitious plates following a traffic stop on Ohio 66 and Bowman Road.
Defiance Police
Jan. 14, 5:22 p.m., a theft was reported at Dunham's, 1520 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 9:53 a.m., a window was broken in the 200 block of Wabash Street.
Saturday, 12:36 p.m., Jeffrey Hendricks, 57, 1559 S. Clinton St., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence. Devon Hendricks, 28, 419 Douglas St., also was charged with disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 4:30 p.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of East Rosewood Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 3:16 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Austin Good, 17, Swanton, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jaxon Przepiora, 17, Wauseon, pushing it into the rear of a vehicle driven by Ethan Whaley, 19, Fayette. Good was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Good and Whaley vehicles and light to the Przepiora vehicle.
Friday, 7:56 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Bernard Bietrich, 81, Napoleon, exited the highway and failed to negotiate the curve, coming to rest in a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 8:08 p.m., at Smith and Wilhelm streets in Holgate, a vehicle driven by Nathalie Vajen, 29, Holgate, was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the Vajen vehicle.
Friday, 10:53 p.m., Rickey Hall, 21, Wauseon, was cited for OVI and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Ohio 108.
Saturday, 8:56 p.m., Nashville Darden, 26, McClure, was charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest and obstructing official business after an alleged incident in the 3000 block of Woodlawn Street and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 9:57 p.m., on County Road 17 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Meyer, 56, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 3:20 a.m., on County Road 424 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Rodrigo Vega, 36, 14445 Power Dam Road, struck a deer. He was taken by law enforcement to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle
Monday, 1:38 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Johnson, 56, Inkster, Mich., changed lanes and struck a semi driven by Robert Wilson III, 39, Kokomo, Ind. Johnson was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes. Damage was heavy to the Johnson vehicle, while the Wilson vehicle was not damaged.
Napoleon Police
Jan. 11, 4:03 p.m., on Oakwood Avenue, a vehicle driven by Arthur Heath, 46, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 9:25 a.m., Dale Sulser Jr., 21, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 400 block of Appian Avenue.
Sunday, 11:11 p.m., a theft was reported at Schwan's, 635 Independence Drive.
Paulding Sheriff
Jan. 14, 1:54 p.m., a theft was reported in the 22000 block of County Road 128, Oakwood.
Saturday, 2:47 p.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of North Main Street, Payne.
Fulton Sheriff
Friday, 7:23 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a vehicle driven by David Nichols, 49, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:29 a.m., on County Road 22 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Steven Riegsecker, 36, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 5:04 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 844 N. Clinton Street.
Farmer Township
Fire — Monday, 11:57 a.m., firefighters were called to a report of drapes on fire from a nearby heater. A deputy had extinguished the fire prior to the fire department's arrival.
Paulding
Fire — Saturday, 12:22 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 07100 Broughton St., Paulding.
