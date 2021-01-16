• Police reports
State Patrol
Jan. 9, 12:29 p.m., on Fulton County Road 17 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Taylor Herschberger, 23, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 5:09 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Caleb Harless, 21, Fort Wayne, struck a cement barrier, came back on the roadway and struck a second cement barrier. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 2:15 p.m., Trenton Bailey, 21, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 2:28 p.m., a 13-year-old Defiance male was arrested on a warrant from juvenile court.
Thursday, 12:06 p.m., Mark Pouchal, 47, 15478 Mudcreek Road, Ney, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to CCNO.
Friday, 6:11 a.m., Neil Crawford, 50, Defiance, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Jan. 10, 1:33 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Ginter Road, a vehicle driven by Angela Gomez, 45, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., struck a utility pole after the driver reportedly passed out. She was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 1:19 a.m., Billy Buriel, 42, 2 Miraval Lane, was arrested on a warrant and charged with no operator's license after an alleged incident on Summit Street.
Hicksville Police
Thursday, 10:43 a.m., at Bunnell and Smith streets, a vehicle driven by Diana Swary, 71, St. Joe, Ind., struck a stopped vehicle driven by Ruby Walters, 77, Hicksville. Swary was cited for improper starting. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 11:59 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Elisabeth Nussbaum, 28, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 8:44 a.m., a break-in was reported on First Street in Hamler.
Thursday, 7:34 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Cindy Reinbolt, 62, Malinta, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:48 p.m., Bradley Kirkendall, 50, Vero Beach, Fla., was cited for OVI and driving under suspension following an alleged incident on County Road Y8, Marion Township.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 7:42 a.m., at Bales Road and Glenwood Avenue, a vehicle driven by George Schmidt, 71, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Madelyn Lloyd, 16, Napoleon. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 8:56 a.m., a theft was reported in the 2400 block of Glen Arbors Drive.
Wednesday, 8:40 p.m., Franklin Crawford, 70, Napoleon, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on Jahns Road.
Thursday, 3:03 p.m., Stephen Smith, 42, Phoenix, Ariz., was arrested on a warrant.
Thursday, 7:51 p.m., an assault was reported in the 800 block of Daggett Drive.
Thursday, 9:34 p.m., a theft was reported at Fuel King, 1270 Independence Drive.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 3:47 a.m., on County Road 90 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Tamara Shrider, 52, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:08 p.m., on County Road 123 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Caitlin Sanchez, 14, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Sanchez was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Thursday, 6:37 p.m., on County Road 424 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Sarah Mowery, 38, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 9:03 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1602 E. Second St.
Jewell
Fire — Thursday, 3:41 p.m., firefighters were called to Elliott Road near Nostalgic Drive for a report of a debris fire. South Richland Fire Department also was called to the scene.
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 5:02 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at Ohio 18 and Lake Road.
Napoleon
Fire — Thursday, 12:55 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire on U.S. 24 near exit 39.
Fire — Thursday, 1 p.m., firefighters were called to an overheated truck on U.S. 24.
