• Police reports

State Patrol

Tuesday, 5:09 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Caleb Harless, 21, Fort Wayne, struck a cement barrier, came back on the roadway and struck a second cement barrier. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Wednesday, 2:15 p.m., Trenton Bailey, 21, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, 2:28 p.m., a 13-year-old Defiance male was arrested on a warrant from juvenile court.

Thursday, 12:06 p.m., Mark Pouchal, 47, 15478 Mudcreek Road, Ney, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to CCNO.

Defiance Police

Jan. 10, 1:33 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Ginter Road, a vehicle driven by Angela Gomez, 45, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., struck a utility pole after the driver reportedly passed out. She was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Thursday, 1:19 a.m., Billy Buriel, 42, 2 Miraval Lane, was arrested on a warrant and charged with no operator's license after an alleged incident on Summit Street.

Henry Sheriff

Tuesday, 11:59 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Elisabeth Nussbaum, 28, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Thursday, 8:44 a.m., a break-in was reported on First Street in Hamler.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 8:56 a.m., a theft was reported in the 2400 block of Glen Arbors Drive.

Wednesday, 8:40 p.m., Franklin Crawford, 70, Napoleon, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on Jahns Road.

Paulding Sheriff

Thursday, 3:47 a.m., on County Road 90 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Tamara Shrider, 52, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Wednesday, 9:03 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1602 E. Second St.

Jewell

Fire — Thursday, 3:41 p.m., firefighters were called to Elliott Road near Madiera Drive for a report of a debris fire. South Richland Fire Department also was called to the scene.

Napoleon

Fire — Thursday, 12:55 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire on U.S. 24 near exit 39.

Fire — Thursday, 1 p.m., firefighters were called to an overheated truck on U.S. 24.

