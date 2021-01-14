• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Saturday, 1:30 a.m., on Ohio 249 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Phillip Kollar, 52, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Sunday, 12:06 a.m., on Casebeer-Miller Road in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Tiffany Welling, 28, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Sunday, 7:22 a.m., on Harris Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Gillespie, 41, Kunkle, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Monday, 7:22 a.m., a catalytic converter was reported stolen off of a vehicle parked at Maumee Valley Vending, 26896 Ohio 18.

Tuesday, 11:16 a.m., Michelle Cortez, 47, Bay City, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Tuesday, 2:28 p.m., Lisa Burger, 47, Edgerton, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, 9:38 a.m., Shane Harmon, 43, Holgate, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Defiance Police

Jan. 7, 3:49 p.m., on Squires Avenue, a semi driven by Nancy Tannehill, 43, Minneapolis, Minn., was going across the railroad tracks when the crossing arms came down. The semi backed off the tracks and collided with a vehicle directly behind driven by Melissa Ketcham, 36, 858 Regonda Drive. Damage was light to the Ketcham vehicle, while the Tannehill vehicle was not damaged.

Friday, 3:52 p.m., Dominick Simon, 23, Deshler, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Corwin Street.

Sunday, 3:50 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Cimarron Lane.

Monday, 1:28 p.m., at North Clinton Street and Stadium Drive, a vehicle driven by Christine Waxler, 54, 307 Aspen Terrace Drive, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by John Conley, 61, 1003 Riverside Ave. Waxler was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.

Monday, 1:51 p.m., Kaitlin Schafer, 30, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County after an alleged incident in the city. Adam Mason, 22, 828 Karnes Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 4:53 p.m., at East Second street and Greenhouse Avenue, a vehicle driven by Briana Love, 29, 22561 Second St., ran a red light and collided with a vehicle driven by Diane Davenport, 66, 1792 E. Hopkins St. Love was cited for a red light violation. Damage was light to the Love vehicle and heavy to the Davenport vehicle.

Monday, 4:58 p.m., Cyrus Siebeneck, 19, 13479 Dohoney Road, was charged with operating a vehicle in willful disregard of safety after an alleged incident in the 1500 block of North Clinton Street.

Hicksville Police

Tuesday, 6:02 a.m., Hunter Betz, 19, Hicksville, was charged with breaking and entering, theft and underage consumption after an alleged incident in the 200 block of East High Street.

Henry Sheriff

Tuesday, 3:53 a.m., Seth Okuley, 23, Wauseon, was picked up on a warrant from Defiance County and taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 12:24 p.m., a theft was reported in the 700 block of South Perry Street.

Tuesday, 7:58 p.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Monroe Street.

Wednesday, 2:48 a.m., Thomas Turney, 22, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant for menacing.

Paulding Sheriff

Tuesday, 7:45 p.m., on County Road 12 in Paulding's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Kelly Reuille, 30, Cloverdale, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Wauseon Police

Jan. 7, 9:19 p.m., on Walnut Street, a parked vehicle owned by Thomas Stephens, Wauseon, was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the Stephens vehicle.

• Fire

Defiance

Fire — Tuesday, 1:54 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 111 W. High St.

Fire — Wednesday, 11:26 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 2429 William A. Diehl Court.

Fire — Wednesday, 12:11 p.m., firefighters were called to an electric space heater that overheated at 904 Latty St.

Hicksville

Fire — Wednesday, 6:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at Buckskin and Farmer-Mark roads.

