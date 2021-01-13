• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 1:30 a.m., on Ohio 249 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Phillip Kollar, 52, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 12:06 a.m., on Casebeer-Miller Road in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Tiffany Welling, 28, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 7:22 a.m., on Harris Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Gillespie, 41, Kunkle, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:22 a.m., a catalytic converter was reported stolen off of a vehicle parked at Maumee Valley Vending, 26896 Ohio 18.
Tuesday, 11:16 a.m., Michelle Cortez, 47, Bay City, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Jan. 7, 3:49 p.m., on Squires Avenue, a semi driven by Nancy Tannehill, 43, Minneapolis, Minn., was going across the railroad tracks when the crossing arms came down. The semi backed off the tracks and collided with a vehicle directly behind driven by Melissa Ketcham, 36, 858 Regonda Drive. Damage was light to the Ketcham vehicle, while the Tannehill vehicle was not damaged.
Friday, 3:52 p.m., Dominick Simon, 23, Deshler, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Corwin Street.
Monday, 4:53 p.m., at East Second street and Greenhouse Avenue, a vehicle driven by Briana Love, 29, 22561 Second St., ran a red light and collided with a vehicle driven by Diane Davenport, 66, 1792 E. Hopkins St. Love was cited for a red light violation. Damage was light to the Love vehicle and heavy to the Davenport vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 12:24 p.m., a theft was reported in the 700 block of South Perry Street.
Wauseon Police
Jan. 7, 9:19 p.m., on Walnut Street, a parked vehicle owned by Thomas Stephens, Wauseon, was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the Stephens vehicle.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 1:54 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 111 W. High St.
